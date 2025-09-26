Israel launched a powerful strike on Houthi targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa

The Israeli military struck targets linked to Yemen's Houthis in Sanaa. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

"We launched a powerful strike against numerous terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist organization in Sanaa," said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The Israeli military stated that the Houthi general staff headquarters, security and intelligence complexes, and military camps in Yemen were attacked.

The Houthis, in turn, reported that 8 people were killed and 142 were injured, and the strikes targeted the Dahban power plant and several residential areas.

Recall

On September 24, the Israeli city of Eilat suffered a drone attack from Yemen, carried out by militants of the Ansar Allah group. As a result of the attack, more than 20 people were injured, two of them in serious condition.