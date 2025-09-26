Israel launched a powerful strike on Houthi targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli military attacked Houthi headquarters and military camps in Yemen. The Houthis reported 8 dead and 142 wounded as a result of strikes on a power plant and residential areas.
The Israeli military struck targets linked to Yemen's Houthis in Sanaa. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.
Details
"We launched a powerful strike against numerous terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist organization in Sanaa," said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.
The Israeli military stated that the Houthi general staff headquarters, security and intelligence complexes, and military camps in Yemen were attacked.
The Houthis, in turn, reported that 8 people were killed and 142 were injured, and the strikes targeted the Dahban power plant and several residential areas.
Recall
On September 24, the Israeli city of Eilat suffered a drone attack from Yemen, carried out by militants of the Ansar Allah group. As a result of the attack, more than 20 people were injured, two of them in serious condition.