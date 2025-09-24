Yemen's Houthis attacked the Israeli city of Eilat with a drone: over 20 injured

On Wednesday, September 24, the Israeli city of Eilat was hit by a drone attack. The UAV was launched from Yemeni territory by militants of the "Ansar Allah" (Houthis) group. This was reported by UNN with reference to Times of Israel.

Details

The Israeli Air Force failed to intercept the Islamist drone – they fired two missiles, but neither hit the target.

As a result of the attack, more than 20 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Israeli army helicopters were used to evacuate people.

Among the injured, two people are in serious condition. These are men around 60 years old: 17 people received minor injuries. The Houthi drone struck the city's commercial district.

Reference

The city of Eilat is located in southern Israel and has access to the Red Sea. It was founded in 1951: the city's area is 84.789 km², and its population is over 50,000 people.

Yemen, from where the drone was launched, is also washed by the waters of this sea.

The Houthis, also known as "Ansar Allah," are a radical paramilitary group recognized as terrorist in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the United States, and a number of other countries. Members of the group advocate for the destruction of Israel and the United States of America – according to the US, Iran is an ally of "Ansar Allah."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Israeli army attacked a Houthi energy infrastructure facility in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a. This was in response to Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel since October 2023.