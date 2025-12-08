Yemen's airspace closed after separatists seized territory

Yemen's airspace was briefly closed on Monday after the UAE-backed separatist group Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized territory in the oil-rich Hadhramaut province, exacerbating internal divisions within the anti-Houthi forces. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

A Yemeni government official said that the Saudi-led coalition denied flight permits, including to the southern city of Aden, where the internationally recognized government is based. Although Saudi Arabia did not acknowledge the airspace closure, the official called the move a "Saudi message" to the separatists after their latest territorial gain.

The STC's recent actions reflect a split within the anti-Houthi camp. The separatists seek the creation of an independent state in southern Yemen.

The escalation could lead to the de facto division of Yemen into two states. Due to the brief closure, hundreds of passengers were stranded for several hours before flights resumed.

The Saudi-led coalition has controlled Yemen's airspace since entering the civil war in 2015.

