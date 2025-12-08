$42.060.13
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 11976 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 15375 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 22807 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 27126 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 26748 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17224 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 28803 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13835 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13916 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
Yemen's airspace closed after separatists seized territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Yemen's airspace was briefly closed after the separatist Southern Transitional Council group seized territory in Hadramaut province. This exacerbated internal divisions within the anti-Houthi forces and led to hundreds of passengers being delayed.

Yemen's airspace closed after separatists seized territory

Yemen's airspace was briefly closed on Monday after the UAE-backed separatist group Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized territory in the oil-rich Hadhramaut province, exacerbating internal divisions within the anti-Houthi forces. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

A Yemeni government official said that the Saudi-led coalition denied flight permits, including to the southern city of Aden, where the internationally recognized government is based. Although Saudi Arabia did not acknowledge the airspace closure, the official called the move a "Saudi message" to the separatists after their latest territorial gain.

Iraq revokes recognition of Hezbollah and Houthis as terrorists, calling it a "mistake"04.12.25, 21:40 • 3819 views

The STC's recent actions reflect a split within the anti-Houthi camp. The separatists seek the creation of an independent state in southern Yemen.

The escalation could lead to the de facto division of Yemen into two states. Due to the brief closure, hundreds of passengers were stranded for several hours before flights resumed.

The Saudi-led coalition has controlled Yemen's airspace since entering the civil war in 2015.

Houthis released the crew of the Greek vessel Eternity C, attacked in the Red Sea03.12.25, 22:10 • 4566 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
"Coalition of the Willing"
Associated Press
Iraq
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Yemen