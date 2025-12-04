Iraq revokes recognition of Hezbollah and Houthis as terrorists, calling it a "mistake"

The Iraqi government on Thursday, weeks after making the decision, revoked the terrorist organization status it had imposed on the Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Yemeni Houthi rebels. Baghdad called the previous designation "an error made before consideration." This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Both groups, which are regional allies of Iran and have support among a significant portion of Shiite militias in Iraq, were initially included in a national asset freeze order dated November 17 on charges of "involvement in committing a terrorist act."

Political pressure and cancellation

The decision was reversed amid growing pressure from Iraqi political groups and armed formations linked to Iran. These forces accused the government of attacking regional allies and risking confrontation with Tehran.

Part. Israel reported the death of Hezbollah's chief of staff in a strike in Beirut – Reuters

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation into this "error."

Iraqi political analyst Anwar al-Musawi noted that Baghdad is trying to balance relations between Washington, which is pressuring Iraq to suppress local militias, and Tehran, whose regional allies, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, are popular in Iraq as "resistance movements" against Israel.

Part. Houthis released the crew of the Greek vessel Eternity C, attacked in the Red Sea