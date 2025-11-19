Trump intends to grant Saudi Arabia major non-NATO ally status - Bloomberg

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 2250 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
08:10 AM • 2708 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 4912 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10680 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 8206 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 23535 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 17291 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 28982 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 49803 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 38848 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
71%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"VideoNovember 18, 11:06 PM • 27205 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 20086 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this weekNovember 19, 01:42 AM • 20997 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombersNovember 19, 02:01 AM • 25022 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions05:59 AM • 12536 views
Publications
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 4964 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10704 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 46185 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 65298 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 108419 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mohammed bin Salman
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Ternopil
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 1874 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 21151 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 23042 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 41026 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 42558 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Tu-95

Trump intends to grant Saudi Arabia major non-NATO ally status - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

US President Donald Trump aims to officially make Saudi Arabia a major non-NATO ally to strengthen relations. This would give Saudi Arabia priority access to military equipment and participation in joint projects.

Trump intends to grant Saudi Arabia major non-NATO ally status - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump aims to officially make Saudi Arabia a major non-NATO ally. In his opinion, this will strengthen relations between the two countries, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The US leader met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Relevant agreements were concluded between the two countries, which will allow Saudi Arabia to have priority access to the purchase of certain military equipment, as well as the opportunity to participate in joint projects.

Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince: what the visit signifies and what the parties expect18.11.25, 20:05 • 7700 views

Thus, Saudi Arabia will become another NATO ally in the Middle East, alongside Egypt, Qatar, and Israel, the publication says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Cristiano Ronaldo took part in a dinner at the White House with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump.

UNN also reported that in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion, the redeployment of NATO troops to the eastern flank could take 45 days.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Mohammed bin Salman
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Egypt