Trump intends to grant Saudi Arabia major non-NATO ally status - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump aims to officially make Saudi Arabia a major non-NATO ally. In his opinion, this will strengthen relations between the two countries, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.
Details
The US leader met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Relevant agreements were concluded between the two countries, which will allow Saudi Arabia to have priority access to the purchase of certain military equipment, as well as the opportunity to participate in joint projects.
Thus, Saudi Arabia will become another NATO ally in the Middle East, alongside Egypt, Qatar, and Israel, the publication says.
Recall
