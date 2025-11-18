Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince: what the visit signifies and what the parties expect

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
06:35 PM • 1934 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 14116 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 24514 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 34978 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 21619 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 23681 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 25752 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 25531 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31640 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 25257 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Popular news
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USANovember 18, 08:57 AM • 25547 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 31915 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 29185 views
Cloudflare commented on the global outage that affected many websites: what they said01:52 PM • 10104 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 18791 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 18789 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 34969 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 88506 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 118481 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 109476 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mohammed bin Salman
Ruslan Kravchenko
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Turkey
Washington, D.C.
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 3684 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 3928 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 29188 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 31917 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 34859 views
Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince: what the visit signifies and what the parties expect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

US President Donald Trump hosted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, seeking to restore his global image after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and deepen ties with Washington. The meeting focused on developing security ties, cooperation in the civilian nuclear sector, and multi-billion dollar business deals.

Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince: what the visit signifies and what the parties expect

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump hosted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House. The de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia sought to restore his global image after the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and deepen ties with Washington, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

During his first visit to the White House in over seven years, the Crown Prince was greeted with lavish pomp and ceremony led by Trump on the South Lawn, including a military honor guard, a cannon salute, and a flyover by US military aircraft.

Talks between the two leaders are expected to advance security ties, civil nuclear cooperation, and multi-billion dollar business deals with the kingdom. But there is unlikely to be any significant breakthrough in normalizing Saudi Arabia's ties with Israel, despite pressure from Trump for such a landmark move.

The publication adds that the meeting underscores a key relationship – between the world's largest economy and a leading oil exporter – which Trump has prioritized in his second term, as international outrage over the killing of Khashoggi, a Saudi insider turned critic, gradually fades.

US intelligence concluded that bin Salman approved the capture or killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Crown Prince denied ordering the operation but accepted responsibility as the kingdom's de facto ruler.

Bin Salman's warm reception in Washington is the latest sign that relations have recovered from the deep strain caused by Khashoggi's murder.

Trump greeted bin Salman with a smile and a handshake on the red carpet, with dozens of military personnel lining the perimeter. A limousine was escorted down the South Drive by a US Army mounted honor guard. The two leaders then looked skyward as fighter jets roared overhead before Trump ushered his guest inside.

Before sitting down for talks, the two leaders chatted amiably as Trump gave bin Salman a tour of the presidential portraits lining the wall near the Oval Office.

Throughout the day of White House diplomacy, bin Salman will hold talks with Trump in the Oval Office, have lunch in the Cabinet Room, and attend a black-tie official dinner in the evening, giving him many of the trappings of a state visit. US and Saudi flags are adorned on lampposts outside the White House.

According to Reuters, Trump expects to build on Saudi Arabia's $600 billion investment pledge made during his visit to the kingdom in May, which will include announcements of dozens of targeted projects, a senior US administration official said.

Saudi Prince intends to pressure Trump to end war in Sudan18.11.25, 16:21 • 1606 views

Addendum

The US and Saudi Arabia were poised to strike deals on Tuesday for defense sales, enhanced civil nuclear cooperation, and multi-billion dollar investments in US artificial intelligence infrastructure, an official said on condition of anonymity.

Trump told reporters on Monday, "We will be selling" F-35s to Saudi Arabia, which has requested to buy 48 of the advanced aircraft.

This would be the first US sale of fighter jets to Saudi Arabia and would mark a significant policy shift. The deal could alter the military balance in the Middle East and test Washington's definition of preserving what the US calls "Israel's qualitative military edge." Until now, Israel has been the only country in the Middle East to possess F-35s.

In addition to military equipment, the Saudi leader is seeking new security guarantees. Most experts expect Trump to issue an executive order creating a defense pact similar to the one he recently concluded with Qatar, but still falling short of a NATO-style, Congress-ratified treaty that the Saudis initially sought.

Antonina Tumanova

