The US intends to ease sanctions against Syria, as Trump promised - CNN

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Popular news

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

May 24, 07:54 AM

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

May 24, 08:07 AM

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

09:37 AM

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

09:49 AM
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM
Actual people

Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Kyiv

Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

United Kingdom

Europe

UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM
The Guardian

Financial Times

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

The US intends to ease sanctions against Syria, as Trump promised - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

The Trump administration has issued orders to ease sanctions on Syria to help the country rebuild after the war. The US Treasury Department has issued a license allowing transactions involving the Syrian government.

The US intends to ease sanctions against Syria, as Trump promised - CNN

On Friday, the administration of US President Donald Trump issued orders to begin easing sanctions on Syria. This was a significant policy shift after the White House chief promised to lift the measures during a trip to the Middle East earlier this month, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Trump administration officials have been in quiet talks for months to pave the way for easing sanctions to help Syria recover from years of devastating war and rebuild after the ouster of ousted leader Bashar Assad.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department said it had issued a general license for Syria allowing transactions involving the interim Syrian government, as well as the central bank and state-owned enterprises.

License GL25 "authorizes transactions prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations, effectively lifting sanctions against Syria," and "will allow new private sector investment and activity in line with the president's "America First" strategy," the press release said.

The US State Department simultaneously issued a 180-day waiver of sanctions under the Caesar Act to ensure that sanctions do not hinder investment and promote Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Rubio said the waivers would help provide electricity, energy, water and sanitation, and allow for a more effective response to humanitarian concerns across Syria.

Syria offers Trump to lift sanctions in exchange for resources and Trump Tower: details13.05.25, 15:14 • 3750 views

Today's actions are the first step in realizing the President's vision for a new relationship between Syria and the United States

- said Rubio.

While in Saudi Arabia last week, where he met with interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Trump announced that sanctions against Syria would be lifted quickly, catching some officials off guard and causing chaotic attempts in the US government to implement the decision.

Shortly thereafter, Rubio said the US would grant waivers to sanctions on Syria, which are currently required by law. Meanwhile, the administration is conducting a complex technical review of the sanctions, which is expected to take weeks, officials said then.

If we make enough progress, we would like to see the law repealed, because it will be difficult to find people to invest in the country when sanctions could return in six months. We're not there yet. It's premature

- said Rubio.

Speaking in Saudi Arabia, Trump said he made the decision to lift sanctions after speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Addition

Syria plans to print the national currency in the UAE and Germany, abandoning the services of Russia. This is happening against the backdrop of the easing of EU and US sanctions and the conclusion of economic agreements with the UAE.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Department of the Treasury
Mohammed bin Salman
United States Department of State
White House
Donald Trump
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Germany
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
United Arab Emirates
United States
