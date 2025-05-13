Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has offered US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions in exchange for access to the country's natural resources and permission to build Trump Tower in Damascus. This was reported by The Times, reports UNN.

According to journalists, the interim leader of Syria tried to meet with the US President during the latter's visit to Saudi Arabia, but the White House said that such a meeting is currently impossible.

It is noted that the Syrian leadership offers the United States to allow American companies to develop Syrian subsoil, similar to the "Ukrainian model". In addition, al-Sharaa admits the possibility of building Trump Tower in the center of Damascus.

Ahmed al-Sharaa may also agree to the creation of a demilitarized zone, or agree with Israel and allow it to leave troops in southwestern Syria. A buffer zone was created there - this happened after the capture of the Golan Heights in 1967 by Israeli troops.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 3, Israel struck military facilities, anti-aircraft guns and missile infrastructure in Syria. One person died and four others were injured.

Before that, the Israeli Air Force struck the territory of Hussein al-Sharaa's palace in Damascus. The government said that this is a signal to the Syrian regime regarding the prevention of threats to the Druze minority.