CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 1132 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8306 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 16661 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 47071 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 34166 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81748 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88677 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 85878 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 62910 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63108 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Syria offers Trump to lift sanctions in exchange for resources and Trump Tower: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

The Syrian leader offered Trump to lift sanctions in exchange for access to mineral resources and the construction of the Trump Tower in Damascus. He also offered to allow the United States to develop Syrian mineral resources.

Syria offers Trump to lift sanctions in exchange for resources and Trump Tower: details

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has offered US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions in exchange for access to the country's natural resources and permission to build Trump Tower in Damascus. This was reported by The Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to journalists, the interim leader of Syria tried to meet with the US President during the latter's visit to Saudi Arabia, but the White House said that such a meeting is currently impossible.

It is noted that the Syrian leadership offers the United States to allow American companies to develop Syrian subsoil, similar to the "Ukrainian model". In addition, al-Sharaa admits the possibility of building Trump Tower in the center of Damascus.

Ahmed al-Sharaa may also agree to the creation of a demilitarized zone, or agree with Israel and allow it to leave troops in southwestern Syria. A buffer zone was created there - this happened after the capture of the Golan Heights in 1967 by Israeli troops.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 3, Israel struck military facilities, anti-aircraft guns and missile infrastructure in Syria. One person died and four others were injured.

Before that, the Israeli Air Force struck the territory of Hussein al-Sharaa's palace in Damascus. The government said that this is a signal to the Syrian regime regarding the prevention of threats to the Druze minority.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Israel
Damascus
Donald Trump
Syria
Saudi Arabia
United States
