OPEC+ prepares small oil output hike in December – delegates

$42.000.10
48.770.22
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 20842 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 31369 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 45944 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 37733 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 41169 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 39548 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42056 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36925 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34808 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28604 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
EU considers "Plan B" for Ukraine after summit failure with "reparations loan" - Politico
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 45944 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 96534 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 118465 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season
OPEC+ prepares small oil output hike in December – delegates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1384 views

OPEC+ is preparing a moderate increase in oil production of 137,000 barrels per day in December, as part of a phased restoration of volumes. This decision takes into account the oversupply and falling demand in China, as well as the desire to regain lost market share.

OPEC+ prepares small oil output hike in December – delegates

The basic scenario of OPEC+ envisages a moderate recovery in oil production in December, two delegates said ahead of a planned video conference on November 2. The third monthly increase is expected to be 137,000 barrels per day, which will be part of a phased recovery of 1.66 million barrels per day to regain market share. This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Details

The Saudi-led group has been treading carefully so far, given signs of oversupply and falling demand in China 

– noted one of the delegates. 

The decision may also depend on the outcome of trade talks between the US and China.

Oil futures are trading around $66 a barrel after rising amid US sanctions against Russian producers. Nine out of ten analysts surveyed expect an increase of 137,000 barrels per day, and one predicts even more.

Oil surplus gains momentum: a record 1.4 billion barrels accumulated at sea27.10.25, 19:50 • 2944 views

Officials explained that the resumption of production is aimed at regaining market share lost to American shale drillers. The political aspect also plays a role: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is preparing to visit the White House on November 18, while the US is calling for lower fuel prices.

Traders expect clarification on the impact of US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, which could affect the market and OPEC+ strategy.

Kuwait says OPEC countries are ready to increase production if necessary23.10.25, 23:00 • 3877 views

Stepan Haftko

Economy
Energy
OPEC
Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
China
United States