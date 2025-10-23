Kuwait says OPEC countries are ready to increase production if necessary

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:55 PM • 12020 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 16302 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 18805 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 30698 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 26830 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 44594 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 39317 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 34591 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12957 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15404 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.7m/s
76%
744mm
Popular news
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhotoOctober 23, 12:16 PM • 30441 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 29053 views
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HURVideoOctober 23, 01:02 PM • 15038 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 17885 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 23785 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 23821 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 44596 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 39319 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 34594 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 41532 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Bart De Wever
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Belgium
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 14179 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 17912 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 29078 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 38362 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 57908 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Series

Kuwait says OPEC countries are ready to increase production if necessary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Kuwait states OPEC's readiness to increase oil production if demand rises, especially after new US sanctions against Russian energy companies. The price of Brent crude rose by more than 5%, reaching $66 per barrel.

Kuwait says OPEC countries are ready to increase production if necessary

Kuwait stated that OPEC countries are ready to increase oil production if demand requires it. Kuwaiti Oil Minister Tareq Al-Rumi emphasized that the organization is ready to react to the market, especially after new US sanctions against Russian energy companies, including Rosneft and Lukoil. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Sanctions against Russian energy will lead to price increases. Demand for oil from countries affected by the restrictions will shift to producers in the Persian Gulf and the region as a whole.

– warned the minister.

Against the backdrop of these events, the price of Brent crude oil rose by more than 5%, to about $66 per barrel, showing the largest one-day increase since the start of the Israeli-Iranian conflict on June 13. Al-Rumi also reminded that Russia, as co-chair of the OPEC+ alliance, influences oil supplies and, together with 22 other countries, restores part of the halted production of 1.66 million barrels per day every month.

Despite this, the market shows signs of surplus: tanker inventories have reached record levels, and the International Energy Agency predicts that global supply will exceed demand by almost 4 million barrels per day in 2026. The next decision on a potential increase in OPEC+ production will be made at a meeting in early December.

Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market23.10.25, 17:19 • 18808 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
OPEC
Kuwait
United States