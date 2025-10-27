$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 16982 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 24504 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 37678 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 32210 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 36678 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 38748 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 41406 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36728 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34634 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28444 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Oil surplus gains momentum: a record 1.4 billion barrels accumulated at sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2222 views

The volume of oil on global tankers has reached 1.4 billion barrels, the highest figure since 2016. Experts predict a further decline in prices due to record reserves and increased production.

Global tankers are overflowing with oil – their volumes have reached a nine-year high of 1.4 billion barrels. Experts warn that record inventories and rising production could lead to further price declines, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to Vortexa Ltd., "nearly 1.4 billion barrels of oil are currently on board oil tankers." This is the highest figure since 2016, the publication writes.

Crude oil production transported by sea has been growing for the tenth consecutive week – the longest increase since statistics began. The increase in volumes, as indicated, is associated with increased production by OPEC+ countries and other producers, particularly in America.

Last week, the Trump administration's sanctions against Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft caused a sharp rise in oil prices after a five-month low. However, experts predict that prices will still fall by about 7% this month due to an expected oversupply. According to the International Energy Agency, the market will face a record oil surplus next year.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Great Britain expanded its sanctions list, adding Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as the Indian company Nayara Energy, co-owned by Rosneft.

Alona Utkina

