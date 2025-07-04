$41.720.09
Exclusives
Trump spoke with Macron about Ukraine on the day of his call with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 451 views

French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, discussing the situation in Ukraine. This happened on the same day that Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and discussed Ukraine on Thursday evening, the same day the American leader spoke with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, writes UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

"French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening. Among the main topics of discussion was the situation in Ukraine," the report says.

The parties also, as indicated, discussed issues related to Iran and the ongoing customs negotiations between the European Union and the United States.

On Tuesday, the French president held a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin for the first time since 2022, the publication indicates.

Before negotiations with Donald Trump, the French president, as indicated, spoke with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They discussed the situation in Iran and the Gaza Strip.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Mohammed bin Salman
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Saudi Arabia
United States
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
Iran
