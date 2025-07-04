Trump spoke with Macron about Ukraine on the day of his call with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and discussed Ukraine on Thursday evening, the same day the American leader spoke with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, writes UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

"French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening. Among the main topics of discussion was the situation in Ukraine," the report says.

The parties also, as indicated, discussed issues related to Iran and the ongoing customs negotiations between the European Union and the United States.

On Tuesday, the French president held a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin for the first time since 2022, the publication indicates.

Informed about the details of the conversation with Putin: Macron called Zelenskyy

Before negotiations with Donald Trump, the French president, as indicated, spoke with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They discussed the situation in Iran and the Gaza Strip.

Putin and Trump held an almost hour-long conversation: Ukraine among the topics