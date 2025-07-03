Putin and Trump held an almost hour-long conversation: Ukraine among the topics
Kyiv • UNN
The conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump lasted almost an hour. Putin emphasized Russia's readiness to continue the negotiation process with Ukraine.
This was stated by Russian dictator Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, according to UNN with reference to Russian media.
Putin, in a conversation with Trump, emphasized Russia's readiness to continue the negotiation process with Ukraine.
