Informed about the details of the conversation with Putin: Macron called Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron, after a conversation with the Russian dictator, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A source told UNN about this.

According to the UNN source, the conversation between Macron and Zelenskyy was "constructive."

Macron called after a conversation with Putin, the conversation was constructive, Macron informed Zelenskyy about the details of his conversation with Putin - the UNN source reported.

Earlier

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They discussed the situation in the Middle East and Russia's war against Ukraine.