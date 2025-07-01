Informed about the details of the conversation with Putin: Macron called Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron had a constructive conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a call to the Russian dictator. Macron informed Zelenskyy about the details of the conversation, which, among other things, discussed the war in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron, after a conversation with the Russian dictator, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A source told UNN about this.
According to the UNN source, the conversation between Macron and Zelenskyy was "constructive."
French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They discussed the situation in the Middle East and Russia's war against Ukraine.