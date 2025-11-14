Trump prepares F-35 sale deal to Saudi Arabia – Media

The Donald Trump administration may approve the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the White House, scheduled for Tuesday. This was reported to Bloomberg by an anonymous American official, writes UNN.

Details

According to the official, Trump and Salman plan to sign a package of economic and defense agreements, including a possible F-35 contract and an agreement on LNG imports. The details of the agreements have not yet been disclosed.

The potential sale of fighter jets would be a significant diplomatic gesture amid Washington and Riyadh's efforts to deepen cooperation and encourage Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords. The Saudis have long sought to acquire F-35s, which cost about $100 million per unit.

However, obstacles remain to the deal: Israel, as the only country in the Middle East with these aircraft, seeks to maintain a technological advantage, and the Pentagon has warned of the risk of technology leakage to China due to Riyadh's defense ties with Beijing.

During the talks, Trump and bin Salman also plan to discuss Saudi Arabia's access to AI chips and nuclear technologies, the situation in Gaza, and the kingdom's future relations with Israel.

The White House declined to comment on the information for Bloomberg.

