Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

Donald Trump expressed surprise at the duration of the war in Ukraine, noting that it has lasted longer than he expected. The statement was made during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"

President of the United States of America Donald Trump again commented on the situation in Ukraine, stating that he was upset that the war had dragged on longer than he had anticipated. This is reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

During a meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump once again emphasized that "he has eight wars to his credit." He also mentioned the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

"I have another thing with Putin. I'm a little surprised by Putin. This has been going on longer than I thought," Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump hosted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, seeking to restore his global image after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and deepen ties with Washington. The meeting focused on developing security ties, cooperation in the civilian nuclear sector, and multi-billion dollar business deals.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Mohammed bin Salman
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
United States
Ukraine