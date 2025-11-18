Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a condition
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump will support the bill on sanctions against Russia if he is given the right to ultimately determine their application. The White House will seek clear provisions in the bill that will ensure Trump's decisive influence on the imposition of sanctions.
He will sign it. He made that known last night.
According to him, the White House administration will seek clear provisions in the bill that will ensure Trump retains decisive influence over the imposition of sanctions.
For the White House and the president, it has always been important that the sanctions package include a provision that guarantees the president the right of final decision-making regarding sanctions. Therefore, if that is included, I think the president will consider signing the bill.
At the same time, he added that the White House continues to negotiate with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine.
"We are certainly still working on it. It just hasn't been in the news spotlight because we have so much else going on," the administration official explained.
Recall
The US Congress began work on a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia. It will give President Trump the right to impose secondary sanctions and tariffs against countries that buy Russian oil and gas.
