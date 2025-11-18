$42.040.02
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

US President Donald Trump will support the bill on sanctions against Russia if he is given the right to ultimately determine their application. The White House will seek clear provisions in the bill that will ensure Trump's decisive influence on the imposition of sanctions.

Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a condition

US President Donald Trump has stated that he will support a bill to impose sanctions against Russia if he retains the right to ultimately decide whether to apply such restrictions. This was reported by the agency Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

He will sign it. He made that known last night.

- a senior White House official said.

According to him, the White House administration will seek clear provisions in the bill that will ensure Trump retains decisive influence over the imposition of sanctions.

For the White House and the president, it has always been important that the sanctions package include a provision that guarantees the president the right of final decision-making regarding sanctions. Therefore, if that is included, I think the president will consider signing the bill.

- the official noted.

At the same time, he added that the White House continues to negotiate with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine.

"We are certainly still working on it. It just hasn't been in the news spotlight because we have so much else going on," the administration official explained.

Recall

The US Congress began work on a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia. It will give President Trump the right to impose secondary sanctions and tariffs against countries that buy Russian oil and gas.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
United States Congress
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine