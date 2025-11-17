Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump said that Republicans are considering a Senate bill on sanctions against countries doing business with Russia. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that this statement is currently the "strongest signal" that the head of the White House will support months of efforts to suppress Moscow's funding.

Republicans are considering introducing a tough sanctions bill for any country that does business with Russia – Trump told reporters on his way back from Florida to the White House.

The authors note that the said bill will allow the US president to impose tariffs of up to 500% on imports from countries that buy Russian energy carriers and do not actively support Ukraine. In particular, this applies to major consumers of Russian oil, such as China and India.

We can add Iran to this - Trump clarified, without elaborating.

The media summarizes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin currently shows no signs of easing his military campaign after almost four years of war in Ukraine, and Trump has so far failed to influence the Kremlin leader even after he hosted the Russian leader in Alaska.

Recall

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada, stated that the US was running out of options for new sanctions against Russia.

US sanctions reduced the number of buyers of Russian oil in China – Bloomberg