Zelenskyy and Saudi Arabian Prince discussed joint projects and a "real chance to achieve peace"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The parties discussed the implementation of joint projects that will strengthen both countries, as well as a "real chance to achieve peace," UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy informed about diplomatic efforts to end the war and phone conversations with leaders of partner countries. The President of Ukraine noted that now is the moment when there is a real chance to achieve peace. The head of state emphasized that ensuring a fair and lasting peace and guaranteed security is important for Ukraine and every European country. After all, this is a war that is ongoing in Ukraine – a country located on the European continent.

The President of Ukraine and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia share a common position on the danger of any decisions made without Ukraine and Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for his support and willingness to make efforts for peace. The leaders agreed that the teams of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia would coordinate all necessary steps.

The parties also discussed the implementation of joint projects that will strengthen both countries. The President of Ukraine and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia agreed that the relevant teams would work on coordinating all necessary details.

