$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7618 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM • 44285 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 67114 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 47981 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 107796 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 116878 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 101027 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 71108 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 119904 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 210197 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 98108 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for UkraineAugust 11, 08:11 AM • 38892 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 57463 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 40579 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 47609 views
Zelenskyy and Saudi Arabian Prince discussed joint projects and a "real chance to achieve peace"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The President of Ukraine and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia held a conversation. Peaceful settlement and implementation of joint projects were discussed.

Zelenskyy and Saudi Arabian Prince discussed joint projects and a "real chance to achieve peace"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The parties discussed the implementation of joint projects that will strengthen both countries, as well as a "real chance to achieve peace," UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy informed about diplomatic efforts to end the war and phone conversations with leaders of partner countries. The President of Ukraine noted that now is the moment when there is a real chance to achieve peace. The head of state emphasized that ensuring a fair and lasting peace and guaranteed security is important for Ukraine and every European country. After all, this is a war that is ongoing in Ukraine – a country located on the European continent.

Zelenskyy spoke with Kazakhstan's President Tokayev: reported on Russia's destructive position on peaceful settlement10.08.25, 16:46 • 4302 views

The President of Ukraine and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia share a common position on the danger of any decisions made without Ukraine and Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for his support and willingness to make efforts for peace. The leaders agreed that the teams of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia would coordinate all necessary steps.

The parties also discussed the implementation of joint projects that will strengthen both countries. The President of Ukraine and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia agreed that the relevant teams would work on coordinating all necessary details.

Zelenskyy held talks with Modi: India supports Ukrainian peace efforts11.08.25, 16:28 • 1454 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Arabia
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine