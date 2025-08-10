$41.460.00
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Zelenskyy spoke with Kazakhstan's President Tokayev: reported on Russia's destructive position on peaceful settlement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Ukrainian leader informed about Russia's destructive position regarding the ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy spoke with Kazakhstan's President Tokayev: reported on Russia's destructive position on peaceful settlement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In particular, he informed the Kazakh leader about Russia's destructive position on the issue of a ceasefire in Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

Details

Grateful for the support of the Ukrainian people, our independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We value this very much. Indeed, international law, the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, and common sense, namely – respect for the borders and territorial integrity of states, the dignity of every nation must prevail

 - Zelenskyy noted.

In particular, the Ukrainian leader noted that it is extremely dangerous for every nation if this or that independent state is considered simply "territory" and attempts are made to divide it.

History has repeatedly shown: if such injustice is allowed against one state, it does not end there. That is why it is important for all states to achieve an honest and lasting peace for Ukraine based on respect for the sovereign rights of the Ukrainian people

- emphasized the head of state.

Zelenskyy also informed Tokayev about diplomatic work with White House chief Trump and European partners. He added that a meeting of security advisors took place the day before, there is a coordinated position of Europe, the essence of which is that the war must end as soon as possible with a reliable peace.

Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything to prolong the hostilities, refuses to stop the killings despite the stated deadlines, and tries to bargain for better positions on the ground for subsequent strikes. Such destructiveness on the part of Russia must stop

 - emphasized the president.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. They discussed the efforts of civilized countries to achieve peace in Ukraine and energy cooperation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

