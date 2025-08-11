$41.390.07
Zelenskyy held talks with Modi: India supports Ukrainian peace efforts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

President Zelenskyy discussed Russian attacks and sanctions with Indian Prime Minister Modi. India supports Ukraine's peace efforts and the position that "everything concerning Ukraine must be resolved with Ukraine's participation."

Zelenskyy held talks with Modi: India supports Ukrainian peace efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that India supports Ukrainian peace efforts and shares the position that "everything concerning Ukraine must be resolved with Ukraine's participation." The parties also discussed sanctions against Russia, the Head of State reported, according to UNN

Details

"A long conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We discussed in detail all important issues of both bilateral cooperation and the diplomatic situation in general. I am grateful to Mr. Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people," Zelenskyy wrote.

Zelenskyy informed Modi about Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, and about yesterday's shelling of a bus station in Zaporizhzhia.

"Dozens of people were injured. A deliberate strike by Russian bombs on ordinary urban development. And this at a time when a diplomatic opportunity to end the war has finally emerged," Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that instead of demonstrating its readiness for a ceasefire, Russia only shows a desire to continue the occupation and killings.

It is important that India supports our peace efforts and shares the position that "everything concerning Ukraine must be resolved with Ukraine's participation." Other formats will not yield results

- Zelenskyy reported.

"We also discussed in detail sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy resources, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. It is important that every leader who has significant leverage over Russia sends appropriate signals to Moscow now," the President noted.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, he and Modi agreed to schedule a personal meeting in September at the UN General Assembly and to work out an exchange of visits.

Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska11.08.25, 13:29 • 31325 views

Addition

A meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled for August 15 in Alaska. CNN reported that the White House does not rule out President Zelenskyy being in Alaska during the Trump-Putin meeting.

US Senator from the Republican Party Lindsey Graham believes that ending the Russian-Ukrainian war will involve a territorial exchange.

Zelenskyy, amid news in the media about a supposed territorial exchange, stated that the Russians' desire to dispose of Ukrainian territories would remain just desires.

Anna Murashko

