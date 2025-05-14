Saudi Arabia promised the United States hundreds of billions of investments during Trump's visit

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12264 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52674 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34682 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104223 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81306 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91743 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86388 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180396 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73694 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180631 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 30968 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 29926 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 3312 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 20541 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 11648 views
Publications

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 52624 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104177 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 83432 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180380 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180615 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 1236 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 36368 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 96560 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 95436 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 95861 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

Saudi Arabia promised the United States hundreds of billions of investments during Trump's visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Saudi Arabia has promised the United States hundreds of billions of dollars in defense and technology investments. Trump welcomed the investment and said it would create millions of jobs.

Saudi Arabia promised the United States hundreds of billions of investments during Trump's visit

Saudi Arabia has promised the United States to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in defense and technology. This is reported by AFP, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, Trump welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's promise of $600 billion in investment and joked that the amount should be $1 trillion.

The world's biggest business leaders are here today, and they're going to get a bunch of checks.

Trump told the prince.

"In the United States, it's probably about two million jobs," Trump said.

According to media reports, the White House said Saudi Arabia would buy about $142 billion worth of weapons, stressing that it was the largest arms deal in history.

The White House said Saudi company DataVolt would invest $20 billion in artificial intelligence-related sites in the United States, while technology companies, including Google, would invest in both countries. This is reportedly good news for Saudi Arabia, which has faced restrictions on advanced U.S. technology.

Trump's reception by the Saudis contrasts with former President Joe Biden's more hesitant initial approach. It concerns how the former US president vowed to punish the crown prince after US intelligence found he ordered the killing of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Trump is criticized for expensive Boeing 747-8 from Qatar: Democratic Congressman demands investigation12.05.25, 16:52 • 3308 views

After the horrific murder of Khashoggi, the Crown Prince has been actively working to change Saudi Arabia's image: from easing restrictions on women to diversifying the economy from oil to new areas such as artificial intelligence.

"Saudi Arabia has proven critics completely wrong," Trump said at the investment forum.

Trump added: "The transformations that have taken place under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed are truly extraordinary."

"I've never seen anything like it before," Trump noted.

During his visit, Trump fulfilled a key request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - he announced the lifting of American sanctions against Syria. This decision was criticized in Israel, because Washington in this way went to break with the position of the ally.

In Saudi Arabia, a mobile McDonald’s was opened on the eve of Trump’s visit13.05.25, 19:32 • 2906 views

Trump also called his "dream" the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, but Riyadh insists: this will not happen without the creation of a Palestinian state.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the White House reported that US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia. It was his first international trip during his second term as president.  The splendor and solemnity of the reception were also noted: the streets of Riyadh on the way from the airport to the city center were decorated with American and Saudi flags to mark the official state visit.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Israel
Mohammed bin Salman
Donald Trump
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Joe Biden
United States
Google
Brent
$66.30
Bitcoin
$103,913.70
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.65
Золото
$3,237.05
Ethereum
$2,674.87