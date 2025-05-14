Saudi Arabia promised the United States hundreds of billions of investments during Trump's visit

Saudi Arabia has promised the United States to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in defense and technology. This is reported by AFP, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, Trump welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's promise of $600 billion in investment and joked that the amount should be $1 trillion.

The world's biggest business leaders are here today, and they're going to get a bunch of checks. Trump told the prince.

"In the United States, it's probably about two million jobs," Trump said.

According to media reports, the White House said Saudi Arabia would buy about $142 billion worth of weapons, stressing that it was the largest arms deal in history.

The White House said Saudi company DataVolt would invest $20 billion in artificial intelligence-related sites in the United States, while technology companies, including Google, would invest in both countries. This is reportedly good news for Saudi Arabia, which has faced restrictions on advanced U.S. technology.

Trump's reception by the Saudis contrasts with former President Joe Biden's more hesitant initial approach. It concerns how the former US president vowed to punish the crown prince after US intelligence found he ordered the killing of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

After the horrific murder of Khashoggi, the Crown Prince has been actively working to change Saudi Arabia's image: from easing restrictions on women to diversifying the economy from oil to new areas such as artificial intelligence.

"Saudi Arabia has proven critics completely wrong," Trump said at the investment forum.

Trump added: "The transformations that have taken place under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed are truly extraordinary."

"I've never seen anything like it before," Trump noted.

During his visit, Trump fulfilled a key request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - he announced the lifting of American sanctions against Syria. This decision was criticized in Israel, because Washington in this way went to break with the position of the ally.

Trump also called his "dream" the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, but Riyadh insists: this will not happen without the creation of a Palestinian state.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the White House reported that US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia. It was his first international trip during his second term as president. The splendor and solemnity of the reception were also noted: the streets of Riyadh on the way from the airport to the city center were decorated with American and Saudi flags to mark the official state visit.