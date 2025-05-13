$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

In Saudi Arabia, a mobile McDonald’s was opened on the eve of Trump’s visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia prepared an unusual surprise – a mobile McDonald’s near the Royal Court. This was done to accompany the visit.

In Saudi Arabia, a mobile McDonald’s was opened on the eve of Trump’s visit

Saudi Arabia has prepared an unusual "hospitality" for the visit of US President Donald Trump - a mobile McDonald's point has been opened near the Royal Court in Riyadh. This is reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that Saudi Arabia has opened a mobile McDonald's near the Royal Court on the eve of Trump's visit to Riyadh.

As part of his reception of the US President, Saudi officials organized a fully functional mobile McDonald's point near the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia to accompany Trump during his state visit.

Reminder 

Earlier, the White House reported that US President Donald Trump had arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, beginning his first major international trip of his second term. In particular, the splendor and solemnity of the reception were noted: the streets of Riyadh on the way from the airport to the city center were decorated with American and Saudi flags in honor of the official state visit.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
The Daily Telegraph
White House
Riyadh
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
