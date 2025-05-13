In Saudi Arabia, a mobile McDonald’s was opened on the eve of Trump’s visit

Saudi Arabia has prepared an unusual "hospitality" for the visit of US President Donald Trump - a mobile McDonald's point has been opened near the Royal Court in Riyadh. This is reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that Saudi Arabia has opened a mobile McDonald's near the Royal Court on the eve of Trump's visit to Riyadh.

As part of his reception of the US President, Saudi officials organized a fully functional mobile McDonald's point near the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia to accompany Trump during his state visit.

Reminder

Earlier, the White House reported that US President Donald Trump had arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, beginning his first major international trip of his second term. In particular, the splendor and solemnity of the reception were noted: the streets of Riyadh on the way from the airport to the city center were decorated with American and Saudi flags in honor of the official state visit.