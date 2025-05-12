Trump is criticized for expensive Boeing 747-8 from Qatar: Democratic Congressman demands investigation

Trump on Sunday defended his plans to receive a luxury Boeing from Qatar, despite strict rules on gifts to US presidents. Congressman Richie Torres ridiculed the deal as a "fraud," claiming that it violates an article of the US Constitution.

US President Donald Trump will accept a luxury giant Boeing 747-8 aircraft as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East next week. A possible transfer of the aircraft is currently being discussed between the Qatari Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, as confirmed by Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's press attaché in Washington.

However, this decision is being criticized from various sides of the political spectrum. Among the new examples is a statement by Congressman Richie Torres, a Democrat from New York. He called for an ethical investigation into President Donald Trump's plans to accept a plane from Qatar as a gift.

He stressed that such an agreement violates the Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution, which "expressly prohibits any person holding public office from accepting "any gift, emolument, office, or title of any kind from any king, prince, or foreign state."

I am writing to express my concern about reports that President Donald Trump is willing to accept a luxury plane - a Boeing 747-8 - from the government of Qatar. The plane, so luxurious that it is described as a "palace in the sky," will be provided to President Trump for official use as Air Force One and then for private use. - wrote Torres.

"This "flight scam" is just the latest chapter in America's unprecedented history of presidential speculation," Torres added.

Trump's response

Trump described the deal in his own words on social media in a post on Sunday evening.

So the fact that the Department of Defense is getting a FREE 747 aircraft as a gift to temporarily replace the 40-year-old Air Force One as part of a very public and transparent deal is so troubling to fraudulent Democrats that they are insisting we pay a LOT for the plane - he wrote.

