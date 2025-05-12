$41.550.04
Trump is criticized for expensive Boeing 747-8 from Qatar: Democratic Congressman demands investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

Donald Trump plans to accept a luxurious Boeing 747-8 from the ruling family of Qatar. Richie Torres called it a "flying scam" and called for an ethical investigation.

Trump is criticized for expensive Boeing 747-8 from Qatar: Democratic Congressman demands investigation

Trump on Sunday defended his plans to receive a luxury Boeing from Qatar, despite strict rules on gifts to US presidents. Congressman Richie Torres ridiculed the deal as a "fraud," claiming that it violates an article of the US Constitution.

UNN reports with reference to Fox News and Infobae.

Details

US President Donald Trump will accept a luxury giant Boeing 747-8 aircraft as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East next week. A possible transfer of the aircraft is currently being discussed between the Qatari Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, as confirmed by Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's press attaché in Washington.

However, this decision is being criticized from various sides of the political spectrum. Among the new examples is a statement by Congressman Richie Torres, a Democrat from New York. He called for an ethical investigation into President Donald Trump's plans to accept a plane from Qatar as a gift.

Trump struggled with an umbrella on the Air Force One plane ladder13.04.25, 10:02 • 5251 view

He stressed that such an agreement violates the Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution, which "expressly prohibits any person holding public office from accepting "any gift, emolument, office, or title of any kind from any king, prince, or foreign state."

I am writing to express my concern about reports that President Donald Trump is willing to accept a luxury plane - a Boeing 747-8 - from the government of Qatar. The plane, so luxurious that it is described as a "palace in the sky," will be provided to President Trump for official use as Air Force One and then for private use.

- wrote Torres.

"This "flight scam" is just the latest chapter in America's unprecedented history of presidential speculation," Torres added.

Trump's response

Trump described the deal in his own words on social media in a post on Sunday evening.

So the fact that the Department of Defense is getting a FREE 747 aircraft as a gift to temporarily replace the 40-year-old Air Force One as part of a very public and transparent deal is so troubling to fraudulent Democrats that they are insisting we pay a LOT for the plane

- he wrote.

Recall

The United States and Iran held talks on the Iranian nuclear program on the eve of Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East.

American and Chinese negotiators met in Switzerland in an attempt to reduce tensions in the trade war.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

