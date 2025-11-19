$42.090.03
"Anything can happen": Trump defends Saudi Crown Prince in Jamal Khashoggi murder case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

Donald Trump stated that Mohammed bin Salman "knew nothing" about Jamal Khashoggi's murder, contradicting US intelligence findings. The Crown Prince called the murder a "huge mistake," and Khashoggi's widow called on him to apologize.

"Anything can happen": Trump defends Saudi Crown Prince in Jamal Khashoggi murder case

During a meeting at the White House, US President Donald Trump stated that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "knew nothing" about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. His words contradict the 2021 US intelligence findings, which determined that the Crown Prince approved the operation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump responded to a journalist who asked about Khashoggi's murder.

"You're bringing up someone who's extremely controversial," the US president said.

"Many people didn't like the gentleman you're talking about.

Like him or not, things happen."

He also added: "But he [the Crown Prince] knew nothing about it. You don't have to embarrass our guests."

The Crown Prince stated at the White House that Saudi Arabia "took all the right steps" in the investigation and called the murder "painful" and a "huge mistake." This was his first visit to the US since the 2018 events.

A 2021 US intelligence report stated that the Crown Prince approved a plan to "capture or kill" Khashoggi in Istanbul. During the first Trump administration, the White House did not publish this document.

Khashoggi's widow, Hanan, told BBC Newsnight that Trump's words contradict what bin Salman himself had previously admitted.

"The Crown Prince himself, in 2019 and in an interview with "60 Minutes," took responsibility for this horrific crime," she said.

In a post on X, she called for a meeting with the Crown Prince and to receive an apology and compensation. The woman lives in the Washington, D.C. area, having political asylum in the US.

Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House19.11.25, 09:49 • 5370 views

During Trump's meeting with bin Salman, possible deals on civilian nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, and Saudi investments in the US were discussed. The Crown Prince announced his intention to increase them to $1 trillion from the previously promised $600 billion.

The parties also discussed the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to the Saudi side. Trump noted that he expects the deal to be concluded after the announcement of export licenses. Some Israeli officials expressed concern that this could affect Israel's military advantage in the region.

Trump emphasized that the US has two "great allies" – Saudi Arabia and Israel, and expressed confidence that both sides should "reach the top."

Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington and Trump's statements once again drew attention to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and the differences in positions regarding the Crown Prince's role. In parallel, Saudi Arabia and the US continue negotiations on large-scale economic and defense projects.

Context

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by Saudi agents at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. This operation, according to US intelligence, was ordered by Prince Mohammed.

The Prince denied ordering Khashoggi's murder, but later admitted that it happened under his supervision.

Justice Department lawyers stated in a November court filing that the Biden administration determined that Prince Mohammed, "as the incumbent head of a foreign government, enjoys head of state immunity from the jurisdiction of US courts as a result of that office."

Khashoggi criticized the heir's policies in his Washington Post columns. He went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents necessary to marry Cengiz, a Turkish citizen.

Alla Kiosak

