Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first major visit

EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%
07:44 AM

EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%

05:20 AM

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

May 13, 12:27 AM

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

02:42 AM

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

03:13 AM
First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

05:00 AM

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM
Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first major visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

Donald Trump arrived in Riyadh, beginning his first major international visit. The city streets were decorated with the flags of the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first major visit

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to begin his first major international trip of his second term. The corresponding video was shared on a White House-related account on X, writes UNN.

Details

Air Force One landed at 9:49 a.m., CNN reported.

A royal purple carpet, as the publication indicates, was laid out for the official welcome at the royal terminal. Trump was to be met by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the leaders were to hold a coffee ceremony at the airport before the US president heads to his hotel.

The splendor and solemnity of the official state visit is already there: the streets of Riyadh on the way from the airport to the city center are decorated with American and Saudi flags to mark the official state visit. And Saudi Arabian F-15 military aircraft accompanied Air Force One as it approached, according to a social media post by Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and reports from a pool of journalists traveling with the US President.

Later on Tuesday, Trump will attend a more formal arrival ceremony with the heir, a presentation of delegations, a luncheon with CEOs, bilateral meetings and the signing of an agreement by the royal court.

He is expected to deliver a speech at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, followed by a visit to Ad-Diriyah and At-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, before dinner with the heir.

Trump "is thinking about a trip to Istanbul" for the Ukraine-Russia meeting12.05.25, 17:49 • 2814 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Air Force One
Mohammed bin Salman
Riyadh
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
