Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first major visit

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to begin his first major international trip of his second term. The corresponding video was shared on a White House-related account on X, writes UNN.

Details

Air Force One landed at 9:49 a.m., CNN reported.

A royal purple carpet, as the publication indicates, was laid out for the official welcome at the royal terminal. Trump was to be met by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the leaders were to hold a coffee ceremony at the airport before the US president heads to his hotel.

The splendor and solemnity of the official state visit is already there: the streets of Riyadh on the way from the airport to the city center are decorated with American and Saudi flags to mark the official state visit. And Saudi Arabian F-15 military aircraft accompanied Air Force One as it approached, according to a social media post by Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and reports from a pool of journalists traveling with the US President.

Later on Tuesday, Trump will attend a more formal arrival ceremony with the heir, a presentation of delegations, a luncheon with CEOs, bilateral meetings and the signing of an agreement by the royal court.

He is expected to deliver a speech at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, followed by a visit to Ad-Diriyah and At-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, before dinner with the heir.

Trump "is thinking about a trip to Istanbul" for the Ukraine-Russia meeting