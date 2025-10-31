JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in Florida

A JetBlue passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport, Florida, after a sudden loss of altitude during a flight from Cancun to Newark, New Jersey. Passengers who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital; it is currently unknown how many people were injured and how serious their injuries were, officials said. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause. The safety of our customers and crew members is always our top priority, and we will work to support everyone involved. – JetBlue said in a statement.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro's plane refused refueling due to US sanctions