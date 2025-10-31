JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in Florida

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
10:19 PM • 3212 views
Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVAPhoto
October 30, 04:50 PM • 17581 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 29117 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 22430 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 26542 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 54220 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 10876 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 27159 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24659 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 28102 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked Jerusalem over military conscription lawOctober 30, 04:36 PM • 3700 views
Tried to escape, but all attempts failed: Ukraine rescued a teenager from occupation who had been under pressure for yearsOctober 30, 05:37 PM • 3494 views
Returned earlier than expected: humpback whales spotted near Akademik Vernadsky stationOctober 30, 05:57 PM • 3146 views
Prince William and Kate won the court case: French magazine punished for publishing private photos of the coupleOctober 30, 06:12 PM • 8564 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 6128 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 38560 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 54223 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 51613 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 112639 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 102251 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gustavo Petro
António Guterres
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Great Britain
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 6240 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 42706 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 48922 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 72249 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 75892 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film
Social network

JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in Florida

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

A JetBlue passenger plane made an emergency landing at Tampa Airport after a sudden loss of altitude. Injured passengers were hospitalized, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in Florida

A JetBlue passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport, Florida, after a sudden loss of altitude during a flight from Cancun to Newark, New Jersey. Passengers who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital; it is currently unknown how many people were injured and how serious their injuries were, officials said. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause. The safety of our customers and crew members is always our top priority, and we will work to support everyone involved.

– JetBlue said in a statement. 

Colombian President Gustavo Petro's plane refused refueling due to US sanctions31.10.25, 02:40 • 518 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
New Jersey
Federal Aviation Administration
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
United States
Florida