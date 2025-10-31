Colombian President Gustavo Petro's plane refused refueling due to US sanctions

Colombian President Gustavo Petro's plane was forced to delay in Madrid after an American airline refused to refuel his Boeing 737-700 during a layover in Cabo Verde. The incident was the first manifestation of sanctions by the US Treasury Department against the Colombian leader, who last week was placed on the so-called OFAC list due to alleged ties to drug trafficking. This was reported by El Pais, writes UNN.

Details

The fault lies with the American company with which the Colombian Air Force contracted to supply all fuel outside the country, which should never have happened, and the delivery location was Cabo Verde in Africa. Spain, on the other hand, helped me – Petro stated.

He confirmed that the plane was refueled at a military base, after which it was able to continue its flight to Saudi Arabia.

US sanctions include the risk of imposing fines on companies or individuals who facilitate Petro's operations. The president's inclusion on the OFAC list may also complicate access to international banking transactions, as most Colombian financial institutions maintain close ties with American banks. Local media report the freezing of the president's accounts and difficulties in paying his salary.

