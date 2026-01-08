Disfigured patient's face during brow lift and nose surgery: Plastic surgeon in Kyiv charged with suspicion

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 482 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 1592 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 3896 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 5120 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 6382 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 7910 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM • 14784 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 12235 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 46873 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 37146 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.9m/s
94%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 27828 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 26821 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 24428 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo09:50 AM • 26176 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 9488 views
Publications
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 3828 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 60581 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 65450 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 68532 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 107773 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rivne Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 24624 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 34305 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 59613 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 78925 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 120508 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Fox News

Disfigured patient's face during brow lift and nose surgery: Plastic surgeon in Kyiv charged with suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

A 34-year-old plastic surgeon in Kyiv has been notified of suspicion for damaging the facial nerve of a 39-year-old patient during surgery. The woman paid 7,200 euros for a brow lift and rhinoplasty, resulting in impaired facial expressions on the left side of her face.

Disfigured patient's face during brow lift and nose surgery: Plastic surgeon in Kyiv charged with suspicion

In Kyiv, a plastic surgeon disfigured the face of a 39-year-old woman, damaging her facial nerve. As reported by the capital's prosecutor's office, the surgeon has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

A 34-year-old plastic surgeon, founder of one of the private clinics, has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to serious consequences for the patient.

- the message says.

Details

It was established that the 39-year-old woman's face was disfigured during a plastic surgery for brow lift and rhinoplasty (nose surgery), which she underwent in April 2023. The woman paid 7200 euros for the surgery.

During the operation, the plastic surgeon damaged the temporal branch of the left facial nerve of the patient, which caused a decrease in sensitivity and impaired facial expressions on the left half of the patient's face.

The actions of the plastic surgeon are qualified under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, as improper performance by a medical worker of their professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused serious consequences for the patient.

The sanction of Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of the right to engage in certain activities for up to five years or imprisonment for two years.

In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicion04.11.25, 11:03 • 12936 views

Alla Kiosak

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv