Disfigured patient's face during brow lift and nose surgery: Plastic surgeon in Kyiv charged with suspicion

In Kyiv, a plastic surgeon disfigured the face of a 39-year-old woman, damaging her facial nerve. As reported by the capital's prosecutor's office, the surgeon has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

A 34-year-old plastic surgeon, founder of one of the private clinics, has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to serious consequences for the patient. - the message says.

Details

It was established that the 39-year-old woman's face was disfigured during a plastic surgery for brow lift and rhinoplasty (nose surgery), which she underwent in April 2023. The woman paid 7200 euros for the surgery.

During the operation, the plastic surgeon damaged the temporal branch of the left facial nerve of the patient, which caused a decrease in sensitivity and impaired facial expressions on the left half of the patient's face.

The actions of the plastic surgeon are qualified under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, as improper performance by a medical worker of their professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused serious consequences for the patient.

The sanction of Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of the right to engage in certain activities for up to five years or imprisonment for two years.

In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicion