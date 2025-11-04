In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicion

ukenru
07:40 AM • 5616 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 16917 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 13458 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 62905 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 40493 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 40757 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 33507 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 45443 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18470 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15596 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Exclusives
Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 daysNovember 3, 11:30 PM • 13947 views
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 14727 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)Video03:27 AM • 13734 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 13759 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 10953 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 16917 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 14250 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 62905 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 45443 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 40930 views
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Italy
Odesa Oblast
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 11401 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 22285 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 26791 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 36511 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 37333 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Diplomat

In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1572 views

A plastic surgeon in Kyiv was notified of suspicion after the death of a 28-year-old patient during buttock surgery. The investigation found an overdose of anesthetic and violations of treatment protocols.

In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicion

In Kyiv, a plastic surgeon was notified of suspicion due to the death of a 28-year-old patient during buttock surgery. The examination established an overdose of anesthetic and a violation of medical protocols, which led to the tragedy. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv city informed a 50-year-old plastic surgeon of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of a patient.

- the report says.

It was established that a 28-year-old woman died during a plastic surgery for buttock implantation, which was performed on the same day she visited one of the private clinics in Podil.

During the operation, the patient's blood pressure suddenly dropped and her heart stopped, and despite resuscitation efforts, she could not be saved.

A comprehensive examination found that during the operation, Klein's solution was used, in which longocaine solution was used instead of lidocaine in a dosage that significantly exceeded the permissible dose. This, as well as other violations of medical care protocols, caused the patient's death.

The doctor's actions are qualified under Part 1 of Art. 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - improper performance by a medical worker of his professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused serious consequences for the patient.

In Odesa, two doctors received suspicion in the case of the death of a well-known businessman-developer - prosecutor's office25.10.25, 12:32 • 3220 views

Olga Rozgon

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv