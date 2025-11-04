In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicion

In Kyiv, a plastic surgeon was notified of suspicion due to the death of a 28-year-old patient during buttock surgery. The examination established an overdose of anesthetic and a violation of medical protocols, which led to the tragedy. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv city informed a 50-year-old plastic surgeon of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of a patient. - the report says.

It was established that a 28-year-old woman died during a plastic surgery for buttock implantation, which was performed on the same day she visited one of the private clinics in Podil.

During the operation, the patient's blood pressure suddenly dropped and her heart stopped, and despite resuscitation efforts, she could not be saved.

A comprehensive examination found that during the operation, Klein's solution was used, in which longocaine solution was used instead of lidocaine in a dosage that significantly exceeded the permissible dose. This, as well as other violations of medical care protocols, caused the patient's death.

The doctor's actions are qualified under Part 1 of Art. 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - improper performance by a medical worker of his professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused serious consequences for the patient.

