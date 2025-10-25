In Odesa, two doctors received suspicion in the case of the death of a well-known businessman-developer - prosecutor's office

In Odesa, two doctors were notified of suspicion in the case of the death of a patient - a well-known businessman, owner of one of the largest development companies in Ukraine and media - after treatment in a private medical facility in the city, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, two doctors of a private clinic in Odesa were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the death of a patient (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The victim is a well-known businessman, owner of one of the largest development companies in Ukraine and media - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The National Police clarified that based on the collected materials in the case of the death of a well-known Odesa developer, a "surgeon and an oncologist of a private medical institution" were notified of suspicion.

The essence of the case

According to the investigation, from May to October 2024, the victim was undergoing treatment at this medical facility.

The National Police, in turn, reported that "a 62-year-old businessman had been undergoing treatment for an oncological disease at a private medical facility in Odesa for several months."

The suspected doctors, as reported by the prosecutor's office, provided him with medical care.

What the examination says

"As evidenced by the commission forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, there was no proper response to signs of complications and no necessary measures were taken for its timely treatment," the prosecutor's office reported.

Experts, as indicated, "concluded that medical error, improper performance of doctors' professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them are in a direct causal relationship with the patient's death."

"According to the conclusions of the examination, the patient's death was conditionally preventable: with timely diagnosis, proper assessment of the condition and proper treatment, he could have lived much longer. However, the doctors of the private clinic made significant violations in the provision of medical care. As a result, the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death," the National Police reported the details.

What's next

"A petition for round-the-clock house arrest and removal of the defendants from their positions is being prepared," the police noted.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of up to two years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to five years.

Within the framework of the investigation, investigative and procedural actions are ongoing to clarify all circumstances of the crime and identify all involved persons, the prosecutor's office reported.