Famous Odesa millionaire and Kyiv Post owner Adnan Kivan dies
Kyiv • UNN
The founder of KADORR Group, Adnan Kiwan, passed away on October 28, 2024. The businessman of Arab origin with a fortune of $240 million was known as a real estate developer and owner of media assets.
Adnan Kivan, founder of KADORR Group, has died at the age of 61. He was known in Odesa as a real estate developer, and was also involved in media, charity and philanthropy. UNN writes about this with reference to the statement of KADORR Group on Facebook.
Details
Today, on October 28, 2024, the founder of KADORR Group Corporation, Adnan Kiwan, the largest Arab investor in Ukraine, known for successful business projects, social initiatives, charity and philanthropy, passed away
The exact cause of death of the 61-year-old businessman has not been disclosed.
Add
Adnan Kiwan is a multimillionaire of Arab-Syrian descent, and was among the 100 richest Ukrainians. Forbes estimated his wealth at $240 million. He was the owner of the KADORR Group, the English-language Kyiv Post, and Odesa's Channel 7.
