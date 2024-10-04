Legendary Ukrainian footballer and former coach Anatoliy Konkov dies

Anatoliy Konkov, a former football player of Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, has died at the age of 75. The cause of death is not yet known. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

For reference

Anatolii Konkov was born on September 19, 1949 in Khrustalne (Luhansk Oblast). During his playing career, he played as a midfielder. He defended the colors of Avangard Kramatorsk, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, where he played the most matches - 193.

As a member of Dynamo Kyiv, Konkov became the USSR champion 4 times, the USSR Cup winner, and in 1975 the winner of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

As a member of the USSR national team, he became the vice-champion of Euro 1972 and a bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in 1976.

As a coach, he led Tavriya, Shakhtar, Mykolaiv SC, Vorskla, Stal and Inter (Azerbaijan). He worked as the head coach of the Ukrainian youth national team. He played seven matches (three wins and four defeats) at the head of the national team of Ukraine.

From 2012 to 2014, Konkov served as president of the Football Federation of Ukraine (now UAF).

