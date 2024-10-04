Legendary Ukrainian footballer and former coach Anatoliy Konkov dies

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36385 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100324 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135222 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141559 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138303 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179772 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170790 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139944 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139686 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139686 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86947 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107472 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 109604 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109604 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162120 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179772 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170790 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198213 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187240 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187240 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139686 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139944 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145667 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137145 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137145 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154104 views
Legendary Ukrainian footballer and former coach Anatoliy Konkov dies

Legendary Ukrainian footballer and former coach Anatoliy Konkov dies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13585 views

Famous footballer Anatoliy Konkov has died at the age of 75. He played for Shakhtar and Dynamo, was a USSR champion, UEFA Cup winner, and FFU president.

Anatoliy Konkov, a former football player of Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, has died at the age of 75. The cause of death is not yet known. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Former football player and ex-coach Anatoliy Konkov has passed away. UAF expresses condolences to family and friends 

- reported the UAF.

For reference

Anatolii Konkov was born on September 19, 1949 in Khrustalne (Luhansk Oblast). During his playing career, he played as a midfielder. He defended the colors of Avangard Kramatorsk, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, where he played the most matches - 193.

As a member of Dynamo Kyiv, Konkov became the USSR champion 4 times, the USSR Cup winner, and in 1975 the winner of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

As a member of the USSR national team, he became the vice-champion of Euro 1972 and a bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in 1976.

As a coach, he led Tavriya, Shakhtar, Mykolaiv SC, Vorskla, Stal and Inter (Azerbaijan). He worked as the head coach of the Ukrainian youth national team. He played seven matches (three wins and four defeats) at the head of the national team of Ukraine.

From 2012 to 2014, Konkov served as president of the Football Federation of Ukraine (now UAF).

Recall

Taras Protseviat, a Ukrainian activist and MP of the second convocation, died at the age of 63.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports

