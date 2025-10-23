US strikes 'narco-trawler' off Colombia again: three dead, death toll from attacks rises to 34

US forces have carried out their eighth attack in recent months on a suspected drug-carrying vessel off the coast of South America. According to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, three people were killed and several others were injured in the strike. This is stated in a Euronews article, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the eastern Pacific Ocean, near the coast of Colombia. Although the exact coordinates of the attack site have not been disclosed, according to media reports, the vessel allegedly departed from Colombian territorial waters.

This is part of a large-scale operation against illegal drug trafficking, which poses a threat to our security. – said Minister Hegseth, without providing evidence of the vessel's involvement in smuggling.

Geography of attacks expands

The previous seven attacks took place in the Venezuelan Caribbean, but now the actions of the US Navy have spread to another part of the continent, indicating an expansion of the geography of operations.

Trump called the President of Colombia "the leader of illegal drug trafficking"

According to official estimates, the total number of deaths as a result of these strikes has reached 34 people. Representatives of the Donald Trump administration continue to call the targets "drug boats," however, as international media note, no confirmed evidence of the vessels' involvement in drug trafficking has yet been released.

