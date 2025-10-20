Trump called the President of Colombia "the leader of illegal drug trafficking"

US President Donald Trump publicly called Colombian President Gustavo Petro "the leader of illegal drug trafficking," and the Pentagon confirmed the destruction of a vessel allegedly linked to Colombian rebels. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, October 19, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that the American military had struck a vessel that, they claimed, belonged to Colombia's "National Liberation Army" and was engaged in drug smuggling, without providing any evidence. Three people died as a result of the attack.

Hours earlier, Trump on Truth Social called the Colombian president "the leader of illegal drug trafficking" who "encourages the mass production of drugs on plantations across the country."

President Gustavo Petro of Colombia is an illegal drug lord who actively encourages the mass production of drugs on large and small plantations throughout Colombia. The purpose of this production is to sell huge quantities of drugs to the United States, causing death, destruction, and chaos. - wrote the American leader.

He also announced that the US would cease all payments to Colombia.

Colombia condemned Trump's statements

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia characterized Trump's words as offensive and directly threatening the country's sovereignty. The statement emphasizes that these accusations are "an extremely serious step that demeans the dignity of the president of Colombians."

According to Reuters, Colombia was previously one of the main recipients of US aid in the Western Hemisphere, but this year funding was sharply cut after the closure of USAID.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump reported that under his leadership, the US Navy destroyed a "very large submarine" that was transporting illegal drugs and was moving towards the US along a known drug trafficking route. Two crew members were captured.

