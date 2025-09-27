US revokes Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian demonstration

The United States announced the annulment of Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa after he took to the streets of New York for a pro-Palestinian demonstration, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

"We are revoking Petro's visa due to his reckless and inflammatory actions," the State Department wrote on the X website.

Petro, addressing a crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the UN headquarters in Manhattan, called for the creation of an international armed force whose priority would be the liberation of Palestinians, adding: "This force must be more powerful than the forces of the United States."

"That is why from here, from New York, I ask all soldiers of the United States Army not to point their weapons at people. Do not obey Trump's orders. Obey the orders of humanity," Petro said in Spanish.

The publication could not immediately confirm whether Petro was still in New York. His office and the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

