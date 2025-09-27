US revokes Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian demonstration

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 36362 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 70392 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 29881 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 29473 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 29737 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 24155 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 44166 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 47143 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 49604 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29975 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1.3m/s
52%
761mm
Popular news
Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnelPhotoSeptember 26, 10:52 PM • 20144 views
Ukraine is increasing production of interceptor drones: Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting for scaling upSeptember 26, 11:27 PM • 5724 views
Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 27, 12:17 AM • 14279 views
Ukraine to be covered by cold air mass: rains, strong winds and frosts on September 27Photo05:02 AM • 4758 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 5178 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 5360 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 70392 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 35309 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 44166 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 47143 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 36362 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 31457 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 36913 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 39376 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 47052 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Truth Social
The Washington Post
Financial Times
James Webb Space Telescope

US revokes Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian demonstration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

The United States has revoked the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. This happened after his participation in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York, where he called for the creation of international armed forces to liberate Palestinians.

US revokes Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian demonstration

The United States announced the annulment of Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa after he took to the streets of New York for a pro-Palestinian demonstration, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

"We are revoking Petro's visa due to his reckless and inflammatory actions," the State Department wrote on the X website.

Petro, addressing a crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the UN headquarters in Manhattan, called for the creation of an international armed force whose priority would be the liberation of Palestinians, adding: "This force must be more powerful than the forces of the United States."

"That is why from here, from New York, I ask all soldiers of the United States Army not to point their weapons at people. Do not obey Trump's orders. Obey the orders of humanity," Petro said in Spanish.

The publication could not immediately confirm whether Petro was still in New York. His office and the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Colombian presidential candidate dies two months after being shot in Bogota11.08.25, 19:35 • 5352 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
United Nations
Donald Trump
New York City
United States