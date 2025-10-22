US strikes suspected drug vessel in Pacific

US forces attacked a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Pacific Ocean off South America. This is the first known US operation in the Pacific as part of a new offensive against drug smuggling that has already affected the Caribbean and caused tensions with Venezuela and Colombia. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The strike on the suspected vessel took place late on Tuesday, a US official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. According to him, there were several people on board suspected of smuggling, but details about the damage and detainees are not yet disclosed.

The operation was part of a new phase of the US fight against drug trafficking, which already included at least seven strikes in the Caribbean. At the same time, the US is increasing its military presence in the region: guided-missile destroyers, F-35s, a nuclear submarine, and about 6,500 military personnel.

