Exclusive
04:59 PM
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the media
04:19 PM
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academy
01:10 PM
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
US strikes suspected drug vessel in Pacific

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

The US military attacked a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Pacific Ocean off South America. This is the first known operation as part of a new offensive against drug smuggling that has already swept the Caribbean.

US strikes suspected drug vessel in Pacific

US forces attacked a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Pacific Ocean off South America. This is the first known US operation in the Pacific as part of a new offensive against drug smuggling that has already affected the Caribbean and caused tensions with Venezuela and Colombia. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The strike on the suspected vessel took place late on Tuesday, a US official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. According to him, there were several people on board suspected of smuggling, but details about the damage and detainees are not yet disclosed.

Trump called the President of Colombia "the leader of illegal drug trafficking"20.10.25, 04:26 • 4430 views

The operation was part of a new phase of the US fight against drug trafficking, which already included at least seven strikes in the Caribbean. At the same time, the US is increasing its military presence in the region: guided-missile destroyers, F-35s, a nuclear submarine, and about 6,500 military personnel.

US Navy destroyed drug submarine heading to the country - Trump18.10.25, 23:33 • 11990 views

Stepan Haftko

