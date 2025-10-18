US Navy destroyed drug submarine heading to the country - Trump

US President Donald Trump announced that under his leadership, the American Navy destroyed a "very large submarine" carrying illegal drugs and heading towards the US via a well-known drug trafficking route. Two crew members were captured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House chief's post on the social network Truth Social.

Details

According to Trump, US intelligence confirmed that the vessel was loaded with "mostly fentanyl and other illegal drugs." There were four "known drug terrorists" on board, two of whom were killed; two survived and will be returned to their countries of origin - Ecuador and Colombia - for detention and prosecution.

The American leader also reported that no US Armed Forces personnel were injured during the strike.

In the post, the president provided a direct assessment of the threat from the vessel and his own actions; in particular, he wrote:

"It was my great honor to destroy a very large drug-carrying submarine heading to the United States via a well-known drug trafficking route...At least 25,000 Americans would have died if I had allowed that submarine to reach shore...No US Armed Forces personnel were injured in this strike. Under my leadership, the United States of America will not tolerate drug terrorists trafficking illegal drugs on land or at sea," Trump said.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump reported a strike on a vessel linked to illegal drug terrorist networks near Venezuela.

