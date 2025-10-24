US imposes sanctions on Colombian president and his inner circle

$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 15561 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 16796 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 21924 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 20084 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 36489 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 24604 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19607 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27778 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 73037 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Погода
+13°
4.7m/s
91%
735mm
The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa region for the first time - OMAOctober 24, 11:04 AM • 16005 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 33328 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 32571 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 14110 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU04:47 PM • 12271 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU04:47 PM • 12391 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 10064 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 14216 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 28181 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 51436 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 34708 views
US imposes sanctions on Colombian president and his inner circle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his wife, son, and interior minister for alleged drug trafficking. This has strained relations between the two countries, despite a lack of evidence of Petro's involvement in drug trafficking.

US imposes sanctions on Colombian president and his inner circle

The administration of US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions against the President of Colombia and members of his inner circle for alleged drug trafficking, escalating the confrontation between the two countries, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The measures, announced on Friday by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, target President Gustavo Petro, his wife, one of his sons, as well as Interior Minister and former head of his election campaign Armando Benedetti.

All four were added to the "specially designated nationals list," although US authorities have not yet provided evidence that Petro is a drug trafficker.

Trump called Petro an "illegal drug trafficking leader," accusing him of allowing drug trafficking to flourish. Despite this, the country has so far managed to avoid devastating tariffs, as Colombian business leaders have lobbied to convince Trump administration officials that the relationship goes much deeper than Petro, who will not be there next year anyway.

Add

This week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Petro was "crazy," but added that Colombian authorities in general are still very pro-American.

Friday's announcement came after Trump's September decision to "strip Colombia of its partner status in the fight against drugs," placing the long-time US ally in the same category as Venezuela, Bolivia, Afghanistan, and Myanmar. Petro also had his US visa revoked after he urged troops not to obey Trump's order.

US Navy destroyed drug submarine heading to the country - Trump18.10.25, 23:33 • 12046 views

"The fight against drug trafficking for decades has actually led me to this measure from the government of a society that we have helped so much to curb cocaine consumption," Petro wrote in a social media post after the sanctions were announced.

Interior Minister Benedetti called the sanctions unfair and denied his involvement in drug trafficking in a post on X.

What else is known?

The publication notes that Colombia is currently in the midst of the largest cocaine boom in history, producing more than six times more drugs than when Pablo Escobar was shot in 1993. The cultivation of coca bushes, the raw material for drug production, increased last year to 253,000 hectares, enough to produce more than 2,600 tons of cocaine, exceeding the production of Peru and Bolivia combined.

The Andean country has historically been a close ally of Washington and is one of the largest recipients of US aid this century, receiving about $14 billion, including military equipment and training to combat drug cartels and Marxist rebels. But relations between Trump and Petro quickly deteriorated as the two leaders had very different approaches to the war on drugs, migration, and relations with Venezuela.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Social network
Peru
United States Department of the Treasury
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
Venezuela
Afghanistan
Myanmar
Donald Trump