Colombia recalled its ambassador from the US after a series of events in the region and Trump's accusations

Colombia is taking action amid a series of events in the region related to US policy. Factors include: a series of attacks on suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean, restrictions on aid to Bogota for drug trafficking and tariff restrictions.



Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday, October 20, that its ambassador in Washington had returned to Bogota after the decision to recall him for consultations. Among the reasons that contributed to this decision are the following:

Bogota's demarche comes amid events in the Caribbean, where, by order of Trump, US Navy warships have been deployed and have repeatedly attacked small boats allegedly carrying drugs.

Among the examples is a skirmish over an attack on a boat in shallow waters in the Caribbean Sea. Colombian President Petro stated that this attack occurred in Colombian waters and that the crew consisted of Venezuelan citizens. One of the survivors of last Thursday's attack turned out to be Colombian, and he was deported to Colombia. Petro also said that the US authorities committed at least one "murder" and violated sovereignty in territorial waters.

In turn, US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, October 19, the cessation of aid to Colombia to combat drug trafficking groups. This refers to new tariffs on imports from Colombia.

We should also add that on Sunday, Trump called Colombian President Gustavo Petro an "illegal drug lord." Thus, a number of factors marked a new escalation between the US and Colombia at the current time.

The US Navy attacked a vessel in the Caribbean suspected of drug trafficking. Two people survived and were rescued, and two more died.