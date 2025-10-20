Colombia recalled its ambassador from the US after a series of events in the region and Trump's accusations

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 2656 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM • 11996 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 22427 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 49883 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 27056 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 28670 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 10761 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25481 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26140 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 65053 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.9m/s
82%
749mm
Popular news
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - ZelenskyyOctober 20, 07:56 AM • 20175 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 34209 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's приближення to ending the war, but there are nuancesOctober 20, 08:56 AM • 6174 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"October 20, 09:15 AM • 14900 views
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" Trump10:40 AM • 12501 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 49872 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 34512 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 111260 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 77553 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 156029 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poltava Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 61454 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 61403 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 80571 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 78670 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 104656 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
ATACMS
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31

Colombia recalled its ambassador from the US after a series of events in the region and Trump's accusations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Colombia recalled its ambassador in Washington after US Navy attacks on boats in the Caribbean and restrictions on aid to Bogota. The US president called the Colombian president an "illegal drug lord," which exacerbated relations.

Colombia recalled its ambassador from the US after a series of events in the region and Trump's accusations

Colombia is taking action amid a series of events in the region related to US policy. Factors include: a series of attacks on suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean, restrictions on aid to Bogota for drug trafficking and tariff restrictions.

UNN reports with reference to El Pais and EFE.

Details

Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday, October 20, that its ambassador in Washington had returned to Bogota after the decision to recall him for consultations. Among the reasons that contributed to this decision are the following:

Bogota's demarche comes amid events in the Caribbean, where, by order of Trump, US Navy warships have been deployed and have repeatedly attacked small boats allegedly carrying drugs.

Among the examples is a skirmish over an attack on a boat in shallow waters in the Caribbean Sea. Colombian President Petro stated that this attack occurred in Colombian waters and that the crew consisted of Venezuelan citizens. One of the survivors of last Thursday's attack turned out to be Colombian, and he was deported to Colombia. Petro also said that the US authorities committed at least one "murder" and violated sovereignty in territorial waters.

In turn, US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, October 19, the cessation of aid to Colombia to combat drug trafficking groups. This refers to new tariffs on imports from Colombia.

We should also add that on Sunday, Trump called Colombian President Gustavo Petro an "illegal drug lord." Thus, a number of factors marked a new escalation between the US and Colombia at the current time.

Recall

The US Navy attacked a vessel in the Caribbean suspected of drug trafficking. Two people survived and were rescued, and two more died.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
United States Navy
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States