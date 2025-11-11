Colombian President proposes new Latin American Union modeled on the EU

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for the revival of the idea of Gran Colombia – a 19th-century federation that encompassed a significant part of South America. The politician proposed creating a modern Latin American union with a common parliament and presidency, similar to the European Union. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

As Petro noted, such integration could be "a response to US aggression" in the region. His words came after Washington's operations in the Caribbean, which the Donald Trump administration calls anti-drug. Colombia's Interior Minister later called the president's initiative rather "symbolic."

In a post on X, Petro emphasized that Latin America has a "deeper but less successful history of integration than the EU." His statement became another manifestation of tensions between Bogota and Washington, which until recently were considered strategic allies in the fight against drug trafficking.

