Colombian President proposes new Latin American Union modeled on the EU

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
04:14 PM • 9038 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 16359 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 24987 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 19777 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 31359 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 27434 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 20308 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23469 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 25189 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27795 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian Armed Forces paratroopers found a way to deliver essentials to the front line near PokrovskVideoNovember 11, 08:29 AM • 12756 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 26508 views
Three regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoNovember 11, 11:00 AM • 8948 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 25167 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 13597 views
Publications
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 24993 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 25167 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 31366 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 27437 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 85495 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Cristiano Ronaldo
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Turkey
United States
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 13602 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 26511 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 56308 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 131751 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 135124 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
SWIFT
MiG-31

Colombian President proposes new Latin American Union modeled on the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

The President of Colombia called for the creation of a Latin American Union with a common parliament and presidency, similar to the EU. This initiative is a response to US actions in the region.

Colombian President proposes new Latin American Union modeled on the EU

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for the revival of the idea of Gran Colombia – a 19th-century federation that encompassed a significant part of South America. The politician proposed creating a modern Latin American union with a common parliament and presidency, similar to the European Union. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

As Petro noted, such integration could be "a response to US aggression" in the region. His words came after Washington's operations in the Caribbean, which the Donald Trump administration calls anti-drug. Colombia's Interior Minister later called the president's initiative rather "symbolic."

US prepares military foothold near Venezuela - Reuters02.11.25, 16:34 • 11845 views

In a post on X, Petro emphasized that Latin America has a "deeper but less successful history of integration than the EU." His statement became another manifestation of tensions between Bogota and Washington, which until recently were considered strategic allies in the fight against drug trafficking.

US strikes drug cartel vessels in Pacific: six dead10.11.25, 18:50 • 28130 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Gustavo Petro
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
European Union