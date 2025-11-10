US strikes drug cartel vessels in Pacific: six dead

$41.980.11
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians need not territories, but the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and state - Zelenskyy
In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - Ukrenergo
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
US strikes drug cartel vessels in Pacific: six dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

At least six people have died after US forces struck two vessels linked to drug cartels in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The operations have caused diplomatic tension in Latin America and controversy in the US Congress.

US strikes drug cartel vessels in Pacific: six dead

Six people died after US forces struck two vessels allegedly linked to drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific. The operations caused diplomatic tension in Latin America and controversy in the US Congress. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset said the strikes were carried out in international waters, and there were three men on each vessel.

Our intelligence knew that these vessels were involved in drug smuggling, were carrying drugs, and were heading along a known drug trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific.

— Hegset said on X.

The Secretary of Defense called all six victims "narco-terrorists."

US military forced to sign NDAs over Trump's secret mission in Latin America – Reuters28.10.25, 20:51 • 6771 view

As with previous attacks, the names of the deceased were not released, and no evidence of their links to organized drug trafficking was provided.

The US actions sparked outrage in South American countries, particularly Colombia and Venezuela, and caused controversy on Capitol Hill, where senators last week narrowly rejected a bill that would have required congressional approval for any potential military action against Venezuela.

US strikes three times on four "narco-terrorist" boats – 14 dead, one survivor – Bloomberg 28.10.25, 16:45 • 3018 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Pete Hegseth
Colombia
United States Congress
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States