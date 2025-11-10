US strikes drug cartel vessels in Pacific: six dead

Six people died after US forces struck two vessels allegedly linked to drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific. The operations caused diplomatic tension in Latin America and controversy in the US Congress. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset said the strikes were carried out in international waters, and there were three men on each vessel.

Our intelligence knew that these vessels were involved in drug smuggling, were carrying drugs, and were heading along a known drug trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific. — Hegset said on X.

The Secretary of Defense called all six victims "narco-terrorists."

As with previous attacks, the names of the deceased were not released, and no evidence of their links to organized drug trafficking was provided.

The US actions sparked outrage in South American countries, particularly Colombia and Venezuela, and caused controversy on Capitol Hill, where senators last week narrowly rejected a bill that would have required congressional approval for any potential military action against Venezuela.

