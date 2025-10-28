US military forced to sign NDAs over Trump's secret mission in Latin America – Reuters

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
04:50 PM • 24482 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 20359 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 26413 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48999 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 31945 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25144 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21036 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16657 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 51064 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31696 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4m/s
83%
744mm
Popular news
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 43697 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideoOctober 28, 10:32 AM • 22018 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 32092 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 14980 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17539 views
Publications
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?04:50 PM • 24469 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 32175 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 43787 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48987 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 51060 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Bloggers
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
Belarus
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 2764 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 9692 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17597 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 15038 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 41569 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Brent Crude
Lancet (loitering munition)

US military forced to sign NDAs over Trump's secret mission in Latin America – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

US military personnel involved in a mission in Latin America under the Trump administration were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements. This raised suspicions of excessive secrecy and is an unprecedented move.

US military forced to sign NDAs over Trump's secret mission in Latin America – Reuters

A new scandal has erupted in the United States concerning the military operation of Donald Trump's administration in Latin America. As Reuters reports, citing three American officials, military personnel involved in the mission were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements – a step that even within the Pentagon is called "unprecedented" and which raises suspicions of excessive secrecy. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, it is unknown how many military personnel were obliged to remain silent and what specific aspects of the operation fall under non-disclosure. It is only known that the document concerns the expansion of the US military presence in the region, which Washington officially explains as "combating drug trafficking." However, experts warn that the scale of the deployment far exceeds the actual needs of such operations, and Venezuela has already stated that it considers this as preparation for a potential invasion.

US sends aircraft carrier to Latin America as part of significant military buildup escalation - Pentagon24.10.25, 21:36 • 3318 views

Last week, the Pentagon announced the deployment of the "Gerald Ford" aircraft carrier strike group to Latin America, adding about 10,000 more troops, a nuclear submarine, destroyers, and F-35 fighters to the existing contingent of 6,500 personnel. Since early September, US forces have carried out at least 13 strikes on vessels suspected of drug trafficking, resulting in the deaths of over 50 people – mostly from Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador.

Maduro accuses US of "fabricating war" after deployment of massive warship25.10.25, 13:01 • 4269 views

The Pentagon has not provided detailed comments either on the mission's objectives or on why such significant firepower is being deployed. At the same time, acting Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who took over the department in January, has tightened control over information flows. According to an internal memorandum dated October 15, all contacts with Congress now require his personal permission. Also, journalists at the Pentagon were required to sign a new press access policy, and those who refused were stripped of their accreditation.

Venezuela claims capture of CIA agents amid escalating tensions in Caribbean region – Media28.10.25, 17:23 • 1820 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
Pete Hegseth
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Colombia
The Pentagon
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Ecuador