Maduro accuses US of "fabricating war" after deployment of massive warship

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the US of "fabricating a new war" after it ordered the world's largest warship to the Caribbean, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

The US Navy ship USS Gerald R Ford can carry up to 90 aircraft, and its deployment marks a significant increase in US firepower in the region.

The US has launched 10 airstrikes on vessels in the area as part of what it calls a war against drug traffickers.

US President Donald Trump has accused Maduro of being the leader of a drug trafficking organization, which he denies, and there are fears in Venezuela that the US military buildup is aimed at removing Trump's long-time opponent from power.

The US does not recognize Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela after the last elections in 2024 were widely regarded as neither free nor fair. Opposition vote counts at polling stations showed their candidate won by a huge margin.

On Friday, the Pentagon said the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford would be deployed to the US Southern Command's area of responsibility, which includes Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Additional forces "will strengthen and expand existing capabilities to stop drug trafficking and destroy transnational criminal organizations," said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

In his address, Maduro accused the US of seeking "a new eternal war."

"They promised they would never get involved in a war again, but they are fabricating a war themselves," he told state media.

The deployment of the aircraft carrier will provide resources to begin striking ground targets.

Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of what he called "ground action" in Venezuela. "We are definitely looking at ground action now because we have good control of the sea," he said earlier this week.

The US has also increased its air presence in the region. BBC Verify has identified a number of US military aircraft over Puerto Rico.

This came after CNN reported that Trump was considering attacks on cocaine facilities and drug trafficking routes inside Venezuela, but had not yet made a final decision.