Maduro accuses US of "fabricating war" after deployment of massive warship

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 1962 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
08:59 AM • 7692 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 12317 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
06:30 AM • 12202 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 15505 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 30541 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 47636 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 36723 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38212 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 31427 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
5.9m/s
84%
740mm
Popular news
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is knownOctober 25, 01:06 AM • 20652 views
Night attack on Kyiv: fires in the city, medics called to several districtsOctober 25, 01:34 AM • 7272 views
"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to UkraineOctober 25, 03:04 AM • 12768 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 11351 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media07:29 AM • 6292 views
Publications
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know09:55 AM • 3606 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 12306 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 31778 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 53947 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 47135 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media07:29 AM • 6398 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 11406 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 19725 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 22863 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 34739 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Gold
Series

Maduro accuses US of "fabricating war" after deployment of massive warship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the US of "fabricating war" after the deployment of the massive US Navy ship USS Gerald R Ford.

Maduro accuses US of "fabricating war" after deployment of massive warship

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the US of "fabricating a new war" after it ordered the world's largest warship to the Caribbean, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The US Navy ship USS Gerald R Ford can carry up to 90 aircraft, and its deployment marks a significant increase in US firepower in the region.

Maduro asks Trump to avoid war amid increased US pressure in the Caribbean Sea24.10.25, 11:01 • 3114 views

The US has launched 10 airstrikes on vessels in the area as part of what it calls a war against drug traffickers.

US President Donald Trump has accused Maduro of being the leader of a drug trafficking organization, which he denies, and there are fears in Venezuela that the US military buildup is aimed at removing Trump's long-time opponent from power.

The US does not recognize Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela after the last elections in 2024 were widely regarded as neither free nor fair. Opposition vote counts at polling stations showed their candidate won by a huge margin.

On Friday, the Pentagon said the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford would be deployed to the US Southern Command's area of responsibility, which includes Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Additional forces "will strengthen and expand existing capabilities to stop drug trafficking and destroy transnational criminal organizations," said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

In his address, Maduro accused the US of seeking "a new eternal war."

"They promised they would never get involved in a war again, but they are fabricating a war themselves," he told state media.

The deployment of the aircraft carrier will provide resources to begin striking ground targets.

Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of what he called "ground action" in Venezuela. "We are definitely looking at ground action now because we have good control of the sea," he said earlier this week.

The US has also increased its air presence in the region. BBC Verify has identified a number of US military aircraft over Puerto Rico.

This came after CNN reported that Trump was considering attacks on cocaine facilities and drug trafficking routes inside Venezuela, but had not yet made a final decision.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
The Pentagon
Puerto Rico
Venezuela
Donald Trump