Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 11507 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 14031 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 19270 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 18155 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 34210 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 24022 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19417 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27580 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 71522 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Tags
Authors
US sends aircraft carrier to Latin America as part of significant military buildup escalation - Pentagon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

US sends aircraft carrier to waters off the coast of South America as part of another escalation and military buildup

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that the US military is sending an aircraft carrier to waters off the coast of South America as part of another escalation and military buildup in the region, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

"Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group to deploy to US Southern Command to enhance US capabilities to detect, monitor, and interdict illicit activities that threaten the security and prosperity of the United States," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a social media post.

The deployment of the aircraft carrier is a serious escalation of military power in a region that has already seen an unusually large US military buildup in the Caribbean and waters off the coast of Venezuela.

Earlier on Friday, Hegseth said that the US military had carried out its 10th strike on a vessel suspected of drug trafficking, accusing the "Tren de Aragua" gang of operating the vessel and causing the deaths of six people in the Caribbean.

The pace of strikes has accelerated in recent days from one every few weeks when they began to three this week, resulting in at least 43 deaths since September. The last two strikes were in the eastern Pacific, expanding the area from which the military launched attacks and shifting them to where much of the world's largest producers' cocaine is smuggled.

Addition

US President Donald Trump publicly called Colombian President Gustavo Petro "the leader of illegal drug trafficking," and the Pentagon confirmed the destruction of a vessel allegedly linked to Colombian rebels.

Pavlo Zinchenko

