US prepares military foothold near Venezuela - Reuters

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:42 PM • 2492 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
01:45 PM • 7950 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
10:54 AM • 16670 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 27449 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 45978 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 74427 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 79427 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 104337 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 93587 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 45289 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
The number of victims of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to four, including two childrenPhotoNovember 2, 05:43 AM • 17634 views
Hegseth: US-China relations have never been betterNovember 2, 06:01 AM • 6476 views
Mass stabbing on London train: 10 people injuredNovember 2, 06:20 AM • 9600 views
General Staff: artillery and personnel of Russian invaders hit in six areas of the frontNovember 2, 09:07 AM • 4396 views
Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 2, 09:32 AM • 15579 views
Publications
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
10:54 AM • 16671 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 27450 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 104337 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 93587 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 98032 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Musician
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 30199 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 79427 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 98032 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 56174 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 64466 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
R-360 Neptune
Film

US prepares military foothold near Venezuela - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

The US military is upgrading the former Roosevelt Roads naval base in Puerto Rico and building facilities at civilian airports in Puerto Rico and St. Croix. This indicates preparations for prolonged operations that could support actions in Venezuela.

US prepares military foothold near Venezuela - Reuters

The United States military is upgrading a long-abandoned former Cold War-era naval base in the Caribbean, indicating preparations for sustained operations that could support possible actions in Venezuela. This is reported by UNN with reference to the results of a visual investigation by Reuters.

Details

Construction work at the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Puerto Rico, closed by the Navy more than 20 years ago, was underway on September 17, as crews began clearing and repaving taxiways leading to the runway, according to photos taken by Reuters.

Before the Navy withdrew from the facility in 2004, Roosevelt Roads was one of the largest U.S. naval bases in the world. The base occupies a strategic location and offers ample space for equipment staging, one U.S. official said.

In addition to upgrading landing and takeoff capabilities at Roosevelt Roads, the U.S. is building facilities at civilian airports in Puerto Rico and St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. These two U.S. territories are located approximately 500 miles from Venezuela.

Reuters spoke with three U.S. military officials and three maritime experts who said the new construction in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands indicates preparations that could allow the U.S. military to conduct operations inside Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly claimed that the U.S. hopes to remove him from power.

A Russian Il-76, which served the Wagner PMC, landed in the Venezuelan capital after a two-day journey02.11.25, 06:05 • 17161 view

All of this, I think, is designed to scare the Maduro regime and the generals around him, hoping that it will create cracks

— Christopher Hernandez-Roy, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, told Reuters.

To monitor U.S. military activity in the region over the past two months, Reuters photographed U.S. military bases and reviewed satellite imagery, ship and flight tracking data, and social media posts. The news agency also tracked the movement of U.S. military vessels using ground reports and open-source photos and videos.

The military buildup in the region is the largest non-disaster relief related since 1994, when the United States sent two aircraft carriers and more than 20,000 troops to Haiti for Operation Uphold Democracy.

Since early September, the United States has launched at least 14 strikes against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, killing 61 people.

Strikes on suspected drug vessels have heightened tensions with Venezuela and Colombia and drawn attention to a part of the world that has received limited resources from the U.S. armed forces in recent years.

Addition

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he does not plan to strike facilities in Venezuela used for drug smuggling. He made this statement amid reports that the administration was considering the possibility of airstrikes.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Martial law
Nicolas Maduro
Haiti
Colombia
Reuters
Puerto Rico
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States