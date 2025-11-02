A Russian Il-76, which served the Wagner PMC, landed in the Venezuelan capital after a two-day journey

A Russian military transport aircraft Il-76 landed in the Venezuelan capital Caracas. This was reported by Defence News, informs UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the liner arrived after a two-day journey from Russia through Armenia, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, and Mauritania to Latin America.

It is stated that the Il-76 can carry up to 50 tons of cargo or up to 200 people. It is known that aircraft of this type have previously delivered small arms, military materials, and even Russian mercenaries.

Aviacon Zitotrans, the operator of the Il-76, has a fleet of six transport aircraft and is under sanctions from the US, Canada, and Ukraine for its ties to the Russian military. It has supplied military equipment such as missiles, warheads, and helicopter parts worldwide, including to regions where the Wagner mercenary group operated. - the media writes.

The authors note that Russia's recent moves in the Latin American region come amid escalating tensions between Venezuela, a country that has long supported Moscow, and the United States. The US has accused Caracas of involvement in illegal drug trafficking and has deployed military assets in the region to strike vessels that Washington believes are involved in drug trafficking.

Washington recently deployed a carrier strike group to the region, a significant strengthening of its military posture. Venezuela accused the US of "fabricating a war."

Recall

Recently, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appealed to Russia, China, and Iran for help in strengthening the country's military capabilities. He is asking for defensive radars, aircraft repairs, and possibly missiles amid a potential conflict with the US.

Trump said he does not plan strikes on Venezuela