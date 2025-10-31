Trump said he does not plan strikes on Venezuela

US President Donald Trump said he does not plan to strike targets in Venezuela used for drug smuggling, UNN reports.

Details

When asked if Trump was considering striking Venezuela, he briefly replied: "No."

Addition

The WSJ reported that the Donald Trump administration is considering the possibility of airstrikes on military facilities in Venezuela that, according to Washington's estimates, are involved in drug trafficking. The final decision is to be made by the president.

Potential targets for strikes could include ports, airports, military bases, and runways that the US believes are used for drug smuggling. According to sources, the attacks could be part of a broader campaign to pressure the Nicolas Maduro regime to strengthen the political signal about the need for his resignation.

Recall

Venezuela announced the arrest of CIA agents, accusing them of preparing a "false flag attack" that was allegedly intended to provoke a full-scale war with the United States. The statement was made by President Nicolas Maduro, but the government did not release any details about the number of detainees, their nationality, or the place of arrest.