Colombian President Petro criticized Ukraine's plan to sign an agreement on rare earth metals with the United States on social networking site X. In addition, a representative of the Colombian government believes that Ukrainians are fighting as if “with Slavic brothers.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the pages of the President of Colombia and the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on the X network.

Zelensky's stupidity, and I say this clearly, is that he allowed himself to be manipulated by Western Europeans who do not know where they are going, whether to Hitler or not; they are at war with their Slavic brothers and end up giving Ukraine to the Americans.

The Ukrainian government responded: The Foreign Ministry called Petro's words “real stupidity” .

It is real stupidity to call Ukrainians “brothers” of Russians. Simon Bolivar did not consider it “foolishness” to raise Creoles to fight against their colonizers. Ukrainian Colonel Mykhailo Skibitsky, also known as Miguel Rola, Bolivar's right-hand man and hero of the Battle of Ayacucho, did not believe he was manipulating Bolivar or the Creoles of America. Neither did hundreds of other European heroes of that war. We are confident that the friendly Colombian people understand the facts correctly and do not support such images. - the Communications Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in a post on her Facebook page.

