Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Agreement with the United States on rare earths: the President's Office reports productive discussions

Agreement with the United States on rare earths: the President's Office reports productive discussions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21433 views

The negotiation process between Ukraine and the United States enters a stable mode under the leadership of Yermak and Waltz. Leshchenko denied claims of $350 billion in aid and emphasized the importance of protecting Ukraine's interests.

The negotiation process between Ukraine and the United States is entering a stable mode. It is being led by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, together with National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. The discussions are productive but require additional time. Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

It is very difficult to convince Donald Trump of something if he has already convinced himself of it. He is quite critical of other voices. But, in fact, Macron may have succeeded, because we constantly hear the figure of $350 billion, which Ukraine has not seen in person. Perhaps if we really had this $350 billion in weapons, the frontline would be much further away from Ukrainian cities and villages. And it is absolutely unfair to attribute something that Ukraine has never received. The President announced the figures - it's about 100 billion. And, as far as we have heard in the negotiation process on this agreement on minerals, minerals, etc., the figure of $500 billion is no longer relevant either. I hope that this agreement will pass all the reviews, and we will not be imposed something that we have never seen in person 

- Leshchenko said.

He noted that the fact that Macron, being in the White House, appeals and corrects is positive from the Ukrainian point of view, as this model of behavior contains more truth than the single-channel imposition of figures on Ukraine that it never received.

This week or next week: Trump announces meeting with Zelenskiy to sign deal

The advisor to the head of the OP also emphasized that if Ukrainians had known in advance that it was a land-lease that had to be returned, Ukraine could have taken more weapons, received them faster, and chosen the ones it needed at a particular moment, not six months later, when their relevance was diminishing. According to him, it was not a lend-lease program, but aid that was not subject to return.

It is quite unfair to rewrite the rules retroactively, at least for Ukraine, which gave up nuclear weapons and received guarantees that turned out to be empty. Therefore, it is very important that in this negotiation process, which looks like an emotional swing, when one day there is very sharp rhetoric, and then, on the contrary, everything comes to calm, we continue to keep our interests 

- Leshchenko added.

He noted that the President confirms this, as he has been calmly commenting on the situation without harsh reactions. According to him, the 4% rating, which was actively discussed in Washington a week ago, is hardly mentioned now.

The advisor to the head of the OP also added that Macron has already "corrected" the announced figure of $350 billion.

The negotiation process is moving into a more or less normal mode. It is led by Andriy Yermak and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. The negotiation process is productive, but it needs more time 

- Leshchenko added.

According to him, after three years of war, one or two days of additional negotiations are justified if they yield a better result. Ukraine must defend its interests, not just accept conditions from Washington, because the time for demands has already passed.

Recall

Yermak explained the situation with the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth metals and assured that "no one has given up anything, the normal work process is underway." 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Agreement with the United States on rare earths: the President's Office reports productive discussions | УНН