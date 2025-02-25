Agreement with the United States on rare earths: the President's Office reports productive discussions

The negotiation process between Ukraine and the United States is entering a stable mode. It is being led by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, together with National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. The discussions are productive but require additional time. Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

It is very difficult to convince Donald Trump of something if he has already convinced himself of it. He is quite critical of other voices. But, in fact, Macron may have succeeded, because we constantly hear the figure of $350 billion, which Ukraine has not seen in person. Perhaps if we really had this $350 billion in weapons, the frontline would be much further away from Ukrainian cities and villages. And it is absolutely unfair to attribute something that Ukraine has never received. The President announced the figures - it's about 100 billion. And, as far as we have heard in the negotiation process on this agreement on minerals, minerals, etc., the figure of $500 billion is no longer relevant either. I hope that this agreement will pass all the reviews, and we will not be imposed something that we have never seen in person - Leshchenko said.

He noted that the fact that Macron, being in the White House, appeals and corrects is positive from the Ukrainian point of view, as this model of behavior contains more truth than the single-channel imposition of figures on Ukraine that it never received.

The advisor to the head of the OP also emphasized that if Ukrainians had known in advance that it was a land-lease that had to be returned, Ukraine could have taken more weapons, received them faster, and chosen the ones it needed at a particular moment, not six months later, when their relevance was diminishing. According to him, it was not a lend-lease program, but aid that was not subject to return.

It is quite unfair to rewrite the rules retroactively, at least for Ukraine, which gave up nuclear weapons and received guarantees that turned out to be empty. Therefore, it is very important that in this negotiation process, which looks like an emotional swing, when one day there is very sharp rhetoric, and then, on the contrary, everything comes to calm, we continue to keep our interests - Leshchenko added.

He noted that the President confirms this, as he has been calmly commenting on the situation without harsh reactions. According to him, the 4% rating, which was actively discussed in Washington a week ago, is hardly mentioned now.

The advisor to the head of the OP also added that Macron has already "corrected" the announced figure of $350 billion.

The negotiation process is moving into a more or less normal mode. It is led by Andriy Yermak and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. The negotiation process is productive, but it needs more time - Leshchenko added.

According to him, after three years of war, one or two days of additional negotiations are justified if they yield a better result. Ukraine must defend its interests, not just accept conditions from Washington, because the time for demands has already passed.

